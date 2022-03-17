The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
30 years since Israeli embassy in Argentina destroyed in terror attack

The incident was the deadliest terrorist attack on an Israeli diplomatic mission and killed four Israelis and 25 Argentines, including many children.

By AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 18:06
The Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, before it was destroyed in a terrorist attack. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, before it was destroyed in a terrorist attack.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

March 17, 2022 marks 30 years since the deadliest terrorist attack on an Israeli diplomatic mission, when a suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden truck into the Israeli Embassy in Argentina and detonated.

The incident resulted in the deaths of 30 people, including the suicide bomber, along with four Israelis and 25 Argentines, including a Catholic priest and many children. A further 242 people were injured in the attack.

The embassy was destroyed in the attack, along with a nearby Catholic church and a school.

Many have accused Iran of having known of the attack in advance, with the NSA having later uncovered evidence of this, as well as the involvement of Hezbollah agent Imad Mughniyah, who would later be charged by Argentina for his involvement. To this day, Israel still accuses Hezbollah of being behind the attack and Iran of financing it.

The bombing also resulted in straining diplomatic ties between Argentina and Iran, with Buenos aires expelling seven Iranian diplomats.

Full responsibility was claimed by the Islamic Jihad Organization, a Shi'ite Islamist militia that was linked to Iran and Hezbollah and that carried out numerous terrorist attacks, assassinations and kidnappings in the 1980s. This included a spat of deadly attacks in 1983, such as attacking the US Embassy in Lebanon.

Regarding the attack in Argentina, they claimed it was retaliation for the death of Hezbollah leader Sayed Abbas al-Musawi, who Israel assassinated in February of the same year.

The embassy bombing remains the deadliest attack on an Israeli diplomatic mission. It was also the deadliest terrorist attack in Argentine history until the AMIA bombing two years later, which directly targeted the Jewish community in Buenos Aires and killed 86 people.

The Israeli Embassy in Argentina on Thursday is set to hold a ceremony commemorating 30 years since the incident.

Argentine and Israeli officials are set to address the ceremony, including Argentine Justice Minister Martin Soria, Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Israeli Ambassador to Argentina Galit Ronen, according to i24.



