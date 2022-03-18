4 people shot, 11-year-old moderately wounded in Arara violence

Four people, including an 11-year-old boy, were shot on Friday night in a violent incident in Arara that was suspected of being a clan dispute.

MDA medics and paramedics were called to the scene, provided medical treatment and evacuated the four wounded to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, including a 21-year-old man who was seriously injured and a 38-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and an 11-year-old who were moderately injured.

Last week, two fights broke out between two clans in Rahat, during which a shootout was heard, which residents reported to police. In a video posted on social media, many gunshots can be heard from the homes of residents in the area. Police said forces were working to restore order.

Israel police officers (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In the second battle that began that day, gunfire can be seen documented in an open area in the city. No casualties were reported and police have launched an investigation.