Young woman's brothers, uncle arrested for raping her

Israeli police from the Yiftach precinct arrested four Tel Aviv residents for questioning on suspicion of involvement in sexual offenses against their family member for four years. Of those arrested, three were brought in on suspicion of raping the complainant and one on suspicion of trying to stop her from complaining to the authorities.

The four will be brought for an extension of detention at the Tel AvivMagistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The young woman, now 18, told police investigators that her two brothers and her uncle had raped her and sexually assaulted her since she was 14.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Her father was also arrested on suspicion of knowing about the acts, but when his daughter told him of the horrible deeds, he threatened her and told her not to dare to speak with the police.

The investigation was opened about a month ago.

Monday night, as the investigation progressed, police officers and detectives arrived at the suspects' homes and arrested them for interrogation, at the end of which they were imprisoned.

This comes as Israel has seen a worrying rise in reports of sexual assault since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just one month ago, two minors and an adult were suspected of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl after a birthday party in Givat Zeev.

The three were arrested last week, and on Monday their detention was extended by four days. Only the name of the adult, 18-year-old Noam Yitzhak Menachem from the Geva Binyamin-Adam settlement, was allowed to be published. Two minors were arrested along with him.

The Navy's military tribunal convicted last week Major Priel Kalimi, a 33-year-old resident of Migdal Haemek, of rape and sodomy in the circumstances of the rape of a civilian company worker at the base where he served.

He provided a DNA sample that matched the findings at the scene, claiming that the incidents took place with her consent.