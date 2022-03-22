The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Young woman's brothers, uncle arrested for raping her

An 18-year-old girl told police her two brothers and her uncle had raped her since she was 14. The father was arrested on suspicion of threatening his daughter not to complain.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 11:21
Israeli police officer arrests a man. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israeli police officer arrests a man.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Israeli police from the Yiftach precinct arrested four Tel Aviv residents for questioning on suspicion of involvement in sexual offenses against their family member for four years. Of those arrested, three were brought in on suspicion of raping the complainant and one on suspicion of trying to stop her from complaining to the authorities.

The four will be brought for an extension of detention at the Tel AvivMagistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The young woman, now 18, told police investigators that her two brothers and her uncle had raped her and sexually assaulted her since she was 14.

Her father was also arrested on suspicion of knowing about the acts, but when his daughter told him of the horrible deeds, he threatened her and told her not to dare to speak with the police.

The investigation was opened about a month ago.

Monday night, as the investigation progressed, police officers and detectives arrived at the suspects' homes and arrested them for interrogation, at the end of which they were imprisoned.

This comes as Israel has seen a worrying rise in reports of sexual assault since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just one month ago, two minors and an adult were suspected of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl after a birthday party in Givat Zeev.

The three were arrested last week, and on Monday their detention was extended by four days. Only the name of the adult, 18-year-old Noam Yitzhak Menachem from the Geva Binyamin-Adam settlement, was allowed to be published. Two minors were arrested along with him.

The Navy's military tribunal convicted last week Major Priel Kalimi, a 33-year-old resident of Migdal Haemek, of rape and sodomy in the circumstances of the rape of a civilian company worker at the base where he served.

He provided a DNA sample that matched the findings at the scene, claiming that the incidents took place with her consent.



Tags Israel crime sexual assault
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by