‘Gaps significantly smaller’ between US, UAE, Israel on Iran at Negev Summit

The historic summit took place amid negotiations between world powers and Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 28, 2022 12:04

Updated: MARCH 28, 2022 12:59
Day 2 of the Negev Summit (photo credit: ASSI EFRATI/GPO)
Day 2 of the Negev Summit
(photo credit: ASSI EFRATI/GPO)

The US and Abraham Accords countries shrunk the gaps between them on Iranian regional aggression in the Negev Summit, Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for the Middle East Oded Yosef said on Sunday.


When it comes to the US considering the removal of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations and its response to attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE by the Iran-backed Yemen-based Houthis, Yosef said “what stood out a lot today is that no one ignored the gaps that existed, but on the other hand, there was a clear understanding the gaps are significantly smaller.”

Yosef spoke on the sidelines of the Negev Summit, at which Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their counterparts from Egypt, Sameh Shoukri, Bahrain, Bahrain Abdullatif al Zayani, the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed and Morocco, Naser Bourita, gathered in Sde Boker on Sunday and Monday.

Soon after the summit began on Sunday, sources close to Lapid said the discussion focused on advancing “a regional security architecture that will build deterrence against threats from the air and sea.”

The summit, Lapid’s idea, was organized within a matter of days, as negotiations between world powers and Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal were on hold, but appeared to be nearing their end. Israel and Gulf states have been dismayed at the tune apparent results of the talks, and UAE and Saudi Arabia were especially disappointed at Washington’s response to attacks on their countries by the Houthis, such as those that occurred over the weekend in Jeddah

Day 2 of the Negev Summit (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Yosef said the “security architecture” involved “joining forces with the important presence and commitment by the US to support it, including cooperation on every front imaginable, such as diplomatic - where there is a lot to do - and in international organizations, intelligence sharing, technology.

“There was a clear statement by the Secretary of State that there is a commitment by the US to support all these processes between Abraham Accords countries, and on other global issues, such as food security…and energy was a major topic,” he added.

In addition, the sides planned to have the forum of Abraham Accords countries plus the US meet regularly, in a rotating location, Yosef said, to “create tangible steps to have an impact on the ground in areas that interest all of us.” 



