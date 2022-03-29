Thousands of airstrikes carried out by Israel in past five years

Facing multiple enemies on multiple fronts, the Israeli Air Force has carried out over a thousand airstrikes on several fronts in the past five years, striking targets near and far from Israel’s borders in order to protect the country.

With a rapidly changing region and new threats emerging from state and non-state actors, the Israeli Air Force has been required to conduct extensive operational activities to ward of various threats.

According to data, over the past five years under the command of outgoing IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin, the IAF has struck some 1,200 targets with over 5,500 munitions during 408 missions.

In 2021 alone, dozens of aerial operations were carried out, 586 munitions were used against 174 targets. In addition, 239 anti-aircraft missiles were also fired toward Israeli jets during operations carried out as part of Israel’s war-between-wars campaign meant to prevent Iran from entrenching on Israel’s northern borders and smuggling advanced weaponry to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has been carrying out its war-between-wars campaign, known in Hebrew as MABAM for close to a decade and the past three years have seen the most amount of missions striking a variety of targets posing threats to the Jewish State such as weapons convoys, anti-aircraft batteries and radars, warehouses and more.

The Syrian Arab Army is equipped with a range of older Russian-made surface-to-air missile systems such as the SA-2, SA-3, SA-5, SA-6,-SA-8, SA-11, SA-17, SA-19, SA-22, and Pantsir 1 air defense systems. Both Russia and Iran have also deployed advanced air defense systems to the country, including the S-300 and S-400, making Syria the country with the most amount of air defenses in the world.

While the S-300 and S-400s have not been used, and only one S-300 battery is in the hands of the SAA and the others remain under Russian command, the IAF believes that should Russia deploy additional advanced batteries that they should be destroyed before they can be used against Israeli jets.

Though the response time by Syrian SAMs to Israeli operations has become quicker and they have fired over a thousand missiles toward Israeli jets in the past seven years, they have been unable to stop them from carrying out their missions.

The deployment of Iranian batteries to the arena is an attempt to intercept more Israeli munitions than before leading the IAF to change how it acts during operations, including by having larger formations so that more targets can be struck at once rather than having jets return to the same target and risk being downed.

In 2018, an F-16 crashed in northern Israel after it was struck by an SA-5 missile fired by Syrian forces during an Israeli operation. Syrian missiles have also landed in Israel in recent years, including this year when shrapnel from one missile hit northern Tel Aviv, and when another errant interceptor missile landed close to the Dimona nuclear site in the Negev Desert.

Nevertheless, a large majority of anti-aircraft missiles that have targeted IAF jets and munitions miss their targets.

The Hamas-run Gaza Strip continues to pose a threat to Israel, and close to 99% of all the IDF’s operational activity in the blockaded enclave is carried out from the air.

Over the past five years, dozens of rounds of violent conflict broke out between Israel and terror groups in the Strip including two large-scale operations- Operation Black Belt and Operation Guardian of the Walls- and thousands of rockets were fired from the Strip.

In May 2019, some 700 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip killing four Israeli civilians-the highest number killed since the 2014 war. During the fighting, dubbed “Closed Garden”, the IAF carried out targeted strikes against Hamas operatives, also the first time since 2014. A total of 16 Palestinians were killed during the fighting.

Several months later in November 2019, Israel’s military took out Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata who they accused of destabilizing the Gaza Strip leading to Operation Black Belt against PIJ.

PIJ, the second-most powerful group in the Strip, had been left relatively unscathed by Israeli airstrikes until recently and is therefore estimated to have 8,000 rockets (more than Hamas) and a fighting force of 9,000 men, with another 6,000 fighters. It fired close to 400 rockets in 50 hours during the fighting.

During the fighting, the IAF struck 25 PIJ operatives and about 100 military infrastructure targets including weapon production complexes.

While a total of 11 Palestinian civilians, including several children, were killed in the two-day operation, the IDF stressed that precision airstrikes reduced the number of civilian casualties and stopped the PIJ operatives from carrying out their attacks in real-time.

Two years later, Hamas fired seven rockets toward Jerusalem leading to the 11-day Operation Guardian of the Walls that saw over 4,000 rockets and mortars fired from the blockaded coastal enclave in May alone. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted not only 90% of all projectiles, but also for the first time downed four drones that Hamas launched toward Israel.

A total of 12 Israeli civilians and one soldier were killed and 243 Palestinians were killed during the two-week-long conflict.

The military believes that in addition to the accuracy of the strikes as well as the scope and quick attack were possible during the operation due to precision planning and the use of artificial intelligence and other advanced technology used for the first time by the IAF, Southern Command and Gaza Division.

The threat posed by drones has been steadily increasing in recent years and the IAF has marked them as one of the top five threats facing the corps. In addition to the drones flown into Israel from the Gaza Strip, Iran’s proxy Hezbollah is believed to have some 2,000 drones.

Since 2018, there have been at least five attempted drone infiltrations by Iran thwarted by the IAF. They were downed by the Iron Dome, Apache helicopters and F-35s.

Israel’s military has understood the threat posed by such systems for several years, and the phenomenon has only increased with Iranian proxies like the Houthis in Yemen also using UASs to carry out attacks against countries in the region.

Iran has been building its UAS fleet since 1984 and not only does it has a significant range of over 3,000 kilometers but it has very advanced development and operational capabilities, making it a challenge for the IAF and the military’s aerial defenses to identify and intercept.