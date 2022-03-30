Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2016 called Shlomo Filber yelling at him for not having fired a top official in the Communications Ministry who was slowing the media bribery scheme with Bezeq and Walla, Filber testified on Wednesday.

Testifying before the Jerusalem District Court in Netanyahu's public corruption trial, his former top aide and Communications Ministry director-general turned state's witness, said that the former prime minister called him on a Saturday night screaming, "Who is this Haran? What is this Haran? What is he doing there? All kinds of sentences which were not clear."

Netanyahu was referring to Communications Ministry deputy director-general for economic affairs, Haran Levaot, who was leading efforts to force Bezeq to accept a number of reforms and was trying to slow or block an allegedly problematic Bezeq-YES merger, along with a majority of the ministry's other professional level.

Filber has testified that even after Netanyahu fired his predecessor, Avi Berger, to clear the way for Filber to move policy in the direction of Bezeq, Levaot and most of the expert apolitical level at the ministry still tried to slow or hold up Filber's pro-Bezeq efforts.

The prosecution was presenting Netanyahu's 2016 call to Filber as evidence that even after their initial meeting in June 2015 in which the former prime minister ordered him to favor Bezeq in government policy for the media bribery scheme, Netanyahu took strong actions going forward to ensure that Filber carried out his orders.

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing in his trial, at the District Court in Jerusalem on March 23, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Testifying in court, Filber said Wednesday that he had replied to Netanyahu, "I won't fire him, I will deal with it."

Next, Filber explained that "three months before I had wanted not to extend Haran Levaot's contract. We disagreed about all professional issues...I was told by legal officials that I need to speak to the government civil service office. I told the civil service office that I have a deputy director-general who acts against my policies."

They responded to Filber, "His contract gets renewed automatically. If you do not want to renew it, manufacture a file of violations against him."

At this point, Filber understood it would be difficult to fire Levaot, which was why he told Netanyahu he would try to handle Levaot's opposition in some other way besides firing him.

Moreover, Filber said, "there are rebukes, and [serious] rebukes. This is Netanyahu and you need to understand the context. This is a call on a Saturday night" immediately after the Sabbath ended and Netanyahu knew that Filber was Sabbath-observant - meaning Filber knew that this was a very serious call.

On Wednesday, Filber so far has been more cooperative with the prosecution after on Tuesday prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh threatened to declare him a hostile witness and to potentially revoke his immunity agreement as a state's witness after Filber repeatedly seemed to try to give answers which were a mix of the prosecution and the defense story.

Tirosh on Tuesday also won the right to question Filber using cross-examination techniques usually reserved for opposition witnesses.

The defense agreed to allow this to avoid Filber being formally declared a hostile witness to the prosecution since the defense wants to preserve their narrative that he is hostile to Netanyahu and lying on behalf of the prosecution to save himself from prosecution.

The prosecution has pointed out that Filber made no money from helping Bezeq and that he had no clear motivation for helping Bezeq besides orders from Netanyahu as part of the alleged media bribery scheme.