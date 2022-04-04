The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

50,000 tons of Israeli produce may be destroyed due to Ukraine War

Food rescue group Leket has launched an urgent appeal as Israeli farm exports to Russia and Ukraine grind to a halt.

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 05:36
Fresh vegetables are sold at the shuk (market) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Fresh vegetables are sold at the shuk (market)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israeli farmers are destroying thousands of tons of fresh vegetables as produce exports to Russia and Ukraine have ground to a halt due to the ongoing war.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Carrots, celery, potatoes, radishes, and more: Up to 50,000 tons of agricultural products are rotting in warehouses or facing certain destruction. Payments for goods have also stopped on account of the plummeting value of the ruble and sanctions in response to the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The situation has resulted in a crisis for hundreds of Israeli farmers, with some having been forced to destroy entire crops after finding no alternative places to sell their produce.

Ofir Trabelsi heads Yeron Agricultural Works, a vegetable wholesaler located in the southern town of Sharsheret. Trabelsi, who sells 95% of his crops to Russia, told The Media Line that so far, they had had to destroy 60 dunams (15 acres) of radishes, and 50 dunams (12 acres) of celery.

“We’ve destroyed fields and what I have here in cold storage will also likely be destroyed,” Trabelsi said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen and have had no response from any government body. We’re searching for other markets, which is not so simple because it’s all last minute.”

A fruit vendor is seen in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda amid the coronavirus pandemic, on December 8, 2020. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)A fruit vendor is seen in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda amid the coronavirus pandemic, on December 8, 2020. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Trabelsi added that he had been trying to find alternatives to Russia for years, even before the war started, but had not been successful because of the strong shekel. Many European markets already have their own produce suppliers.

“We have not found a solution yet,” Trabelsi said. “I have a huge amount of produce in cold storage and also in Russia that I can’t receive payment for. The money that they pay with has been frozen by the banks because they think it’s being used for money laundering. The shipping companies want to be paid in advance and the prices have gone up 400% over last year.”

Other farmers are also facing an uncertain future.

Reuven Nir is CEO of the Mefalsim-Kfar Aza farming cooperative, which grows roots vegetables such as potatoes and carrots over an area of 14,000 dunams (roughly 3,500 acres) in the Gaza envelope.

“At the moment we have 3,000 tons of carrots in the ground designated for Russia,” Nir told The Media Line, adding that they will begin harvesting the vegetables next week and hope to find a new buyer by then.

Despite the difficulties, Nir is hopeful that exports to Russia will proceed as originally planned.

“I hope that we won’t get burned,” he lamented. “We’re putting things in cold storage and waiting for the situation to become clearer so that we can know what to do.”

Leket Launches Urgent Appeal

In a bid to avert the large-scale destruction of fresh produce, food rescue organization Leket, Israel’s national food bank, has launched an urgent appeal to distribute surplus crops to Israelis in need.

For every $180 donated, Leket will procure 680 pounds of produce for the needy, according to Leket’s website. 

Joseph Gitler, founder and chairman of Leket, Israel’s national food bank told The Media Line that so far, the organization had managed to raise $1.5 million out of its goal of $3 million. Some of the proceeds will go towards remunerating farmers for produce, while the larger portion will go towards the logistical efforts of harvesting, packaging, and distribution.

According to Gitler, hundreds of Israeli farmers have been affected by Russo-Ukrainian War since both countries represent important export destinations.

“What we’ve heard so far is that 50,000 tons [of produce] are at risk,” Gitler said. “It doesn’t mean that people are actively destroying it yet. Everyone is trying to find alternative sources.”

Leket hopes to be able to save 5,000 to 10,000 tons of vegetables with the proceeds raised.

“Because the numbers are so large, we will actually be taking a portion of these vegetables and turning them into soups to give us extra time to distribute them,” he said. “These soups are high-quality and primarily going to the homebound elderly so it’s really an outstanding way to extend the shelf life of these crops, which are higher-quality than what Leket normally has.”



Tags food Russia ukraine The Media Line Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists aim to turn spiritual tide in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by