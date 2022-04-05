Security forces respond to shooting incident at Avnei Hefetz settlement

A suspected shooting occured at the entrance to the West Bank settlement of Avnei Hefetz, Maariv reported late Monday night. No one was injured.

According to Hebrew media, a person fired in the direction of the settlement from a parked vehicle. Security forces reportedly responded quickly to the incident and residents of the settlement were told to remain indoors.

Ynet said that IDF forces were still sweeping the area for suspects.

The incident comes amid high tensions in the region following a string of deadly terror attacks that claimed the lives of 11 Israelis.

Just a day earlier, Border Police arrested a man suspected of plotting another attack against Israeli civilians.