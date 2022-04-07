Orbach threatens to quit gov't unless Bennett meets three demands

In a move that could take down Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's shaky coalition, MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) has warned he will quit the government unless his three-pronged ultimatum is met.

Orbach has demanded the restoration of day-care subsidies for children of yeshiva students and has asked that the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria be convened to authorize plans for new settler homes, something has not happened for the last six months.

He has also demanded that the government allow for West Bank outposts to be hooked up to the electricity grid.

The first demand creates an immediate conflict with Bennett's coalition partner Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman, who canceled the subsidies in the first place.

The second and third demands create tension with Bennett's left-wing coalition members as well as with the International community, including the United States, which wants Israel to freeze settlement activity.

Orbach's ultimatum follows the decision by Yamina parliamentarian Idit Silman on Wednesday to resign from the coalition, a move which took it from a majority of 61 Knesset seats to a position of 60 seats in the 120-member parliament.

If Orbach were to resign as well, he would leave Bennett with a minority government of 59.

Technically speaking Bennett's coalition can remain intact with a coalition of 59 members, but it leaves him susceptible to a no-confidence motion that would bring down the government and send the country into elections.