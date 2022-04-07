The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Orbach threatens to quit gov't unless Bennett meets three demands

Orbach's ultimatum follows the decision by Yamina parliamentarian Idit Silman on Wednesday to resign from the coalition.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 12:51

Updated: APRIL 7, 2022 13:04
MK Nir Orbach attends a Foreign Affairs Committee meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on September 25, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Nir Orbach attends a Foreign Affairs Committee meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on September 25, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In a move that could take down Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's shaky coalition, MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) has warned he will quit the government unless his three-pronged ultimatum is met.

Orbach has demanded the restoration of day-care subsidies for children of yeshiva students and has asked that the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria be convened to authorize plans for new settler homes, something has not happened for the last six months. 

He has also demanded that the government allow for West Bank outposts to be hooked up to the electricity grid.

The first demand creates an immediate conflict with Bennett's coalition partner Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman, who canceled the subsidies in the first place.

The second and third demands create tension with Bennett's left-wing coalition members as well as with the International community, including the United States, which wants Israel to freeze settlement activity.

A discussion and a vote on The vote on the Citizenship Law at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on March 10, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)A discussion and a vote on The vote on the Citizenship Law at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on March 10, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Orbach's ultimatum follows the decision by Yamina parliamentarian Idit Silman on Wednesday to resign from the coalition, a move which took it from a majority of 61 Knesset seats to a position of 60 seats in the 120-member parliament.

If Orbach were to resign as well, he would leave Bennett with a minority government of 59. 

Technically speaking Bennett's coalition can remain intact with a coalition of 59 members, but it leaves him susceptible to a no-confidence motion that would bring down the government and send the country into elections.



Tags Naftali Bennett Knesset members Idit Silman
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
