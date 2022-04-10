The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

“The vandalism of Joseph’s Tomb is a grave event and a serious violation of freedom of worship in one of the holiest places for every Jew," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 09:53
Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022. (photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
(photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Palestinian rioters broke into Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus on Saturday night amid clashes with the IDF, damaging the gravestone, a chandelier hanging above it, a water tank and an electricity closet.

The vandalism comes amid the second night of arrest raids made by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, following a fatal terror attack on Thursday night. The terrorist, Raad Hazem, 28, is from Jenin. 

Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the destruction of the holy site “extremely serious” and that he sent a “sharp message” to the Palestinian Authority about it.

“The vandalism of Joseph’s Tomb is a grave event and a serious violation of freedom of worship in one of the holiest places for every Jew. It violates the feelings of the entire Jewish nation, especially when it occurs during the Muslim holy month,” Gantz said, adding that “the State of Israel will take action to ensure that the site will be refurbished and quickly returned to its original condition. In addition, we will take all the measures necessary to prevent such incidents.”

Speaking in three languages- Hebrew, Arabic and English-Gantz said that he demanded “the immediate reinforcement of their officials on-site and decisive action against rioters and terrorists that harm stability and security in holy places.”

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus in the West Bank, April 10, 2022. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL) Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus in the West Bank, April 10, 2022. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

The Yesha Council said that the “destruction” of the tomb “is another red line that has been crossed and indicates that attests to a level of violence and the loss of deterrence on the part [of Palestinians security forces.”

“We are appalled by the incident and demand strong condemnation from all political parties. The IDF must return to the site of Joseph’s tomb and preserve the holy place,” the statement added.

"The vandalism in Joseph's Tomb shows, time and again, how hard it is for the Palestinians that we have returned to our homeland," Likud MK Ofir Sofer said, referencing the Midrash Rabbah on Genesis, which states that there are three locations that "the nations of the world will never be able to take" from the Jews: the Temple Mount, the Cave of the Patriarchs, and Joseph's Tomb. 



Tags IDF Nablus Palestinians West Bank Joseph's Tomb
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by