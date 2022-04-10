Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters broke into Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus on Saturday night amid clashes with the IDF, damaging the gravestone, a chandelier hanging above it, a water tank and an electricity closet.

The vandalism comes amid the second night of arrest raids made by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, following a fatal terror attack on Thursday night. The terrorist, Raad Hazem, 28, is from Jenin.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the destruction of the holy site “extremely serious” and that he sent a “sharp message” to the Palestinian Authority about it.

“The vandalism of Joseph’s Tomb is a grave event and a serious violation of freedom of worship in one of the holiest places for every Jew. It violates the feelings of the entire Jewish nation, especially when it occurs during the Muslim holy month,” Gantz said, adding that “the State of Israel will take action to ensure that the site will be refurbished and quickly returned to its original condition. In addition, we will take all the measures necessary to prevent such incidents.”

Speaking in three languages- Hebrew, Arabic and English-Gantz said that he demanded “the immediate reinforcement of their officials on-site and decisive action against rioters and terrorists that harm stability and security in holy places.”

The Yesha Council said that the “destruction” of the tomb “is another red line that has been crossed and indicates that attests to a level of violence and the loss of deterrence on the part [of Palestinians security forces.”

“We are appalled by the incident and demand strong condemnation from all political parties. The IDF must return to the site of Joseph’s tomb and preserve the holy place,” the statement added.

"The vandalism in Joseph's Tomb shows, time and again, how hard it is for the Palestinians that we have returned to our homeland," Likud MK Ofir Sofer said, referencing the Midrash Rabbah on Genesis, which states that there are three locations that "the nations of the world will never be able to take" from the Jews: the Temple Mount, the Cave of the Patriarchs, and Joseph's Tomb.