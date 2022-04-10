The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

President Herzog talks to Israel’s man in space, Eytan Stibbe

Eytan Stibbe’s arrival on the ISS was widely anticipated for the groundbreaking Rakia mission

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 20:56
Israeli astronaut Eitan Stibbe. (photo credit: ORI BURG/SPACEX)
Israeli astronaut Eitan Stibbe.
(photo credit: ORI BURG/SPACEX)

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday spoke via video call with Eytan Stibbe, Israel’s second astronaut and the first Israeli to ever make it to the International Space Station (ISS).

“This is the prayer for the peace of the nation that Rav Herzog wrote”

Stibbe’s arrival on the ISS was widely anticipated for the groundbreaking Rakia mission, which will see the 64-year-old astronaut undertake 35 different experiments in his short stay in orbit. 

"I slept very well," Stibbe said when asked about his first night in space.

Floating in the space station with the Israeli flag hung up behind him, the astronaut held up a glass cube engraved with the prayer for the welfare of the State of Israel written by Herzog's grandfather, Rav Isaac Halevy Herzog, the first chief rabbi of Israel.

Israel's second-ever astronaut Eitan Stibbe is seen suited up ahead of the launch of the Rakia mission as part of Ax-1. (credit: Courtesy SpaceX) Israel's second-ever astronaut Eitan Stibbe is seen suited up ahead of the launch of the Rakia mission as part of Ax-1. (credit: Courtesy SpaceX)

He further showed off his zero-gravity environment by somersaulting in mid-air, to which he was met with a round of applause.

"We are seeing history with our own eyes," Herzog declared.

The joyous launch of Stibbe to the ISS comes amid the ongoing wave of terrorism that has beset Israel - something Herzog was keenly aware of and commented on.

"During these difficult times on the ground, this project [the Rakia mission], the exciting launch and experience that the whole House of Israel is watching, is a point of light in the sky. These are moments that fill us with inspiration and excitement," the president said.

Herzog noted the recent terrorist attack on Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Street and said that this was an opportunity to comfort the bereaved families and say that life will go on.

"We do not succumb to terrorism or anything else, not when it hits us on the streets of Tel Aviv or elsewhere in the country, and of course not when it strikes holy sites like Joseph's Tomb."



Tags isaac herzog space Eytan Stibbe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Space Needle-sized asteroid heading for Earth in close flyby

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
5

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by