Police chief shifts blame for Meron disaster to Northern District chief

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai testified Monday morning before the Meron Disaster commission of inquiry to explain how such a severe disaster occurred on his watch, and as evidenced by testimonies and findings submitted to the committee.

The hearing comes after dozens of witnesses and hundreds of hours of difficult testimonies revealed the chain of failures in the Meron disaster in May 2021 in which 45 people perished.

During his testimony, Shabtai shifted responsibility to Northern District Police Commander Shimon Lavi. According to him, this was a one-off event, such as the Tel Aviv Marathon or the Priestly Blessing (Birkat Hacohanim).

"This is a district incident, it is under the command of the commander of that district. Even if there is help from other districts - there is an advantage to the cumulative experience of the district police officers," Shabtai explained.

However, he emphasized that "Shimon Lavi is one of the most talented and experienced commanders in the Israel Police. I had full confidence in his skills and abilities, and I have full confidence in him even today. Shimon Lavi has proven and is proving every day his ability to face the challenges of a district commander, and he is bringing the district to remarkable achievements."

Israel works to identify 44 killed in Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede (credit: ISHAI YERUSHALMI)

Retired commander Amnon Alkalay, former head of the police operations division, testified before the committee that despite the recommendation of senior police officers on an outline restricting the crowd at each bonfire, Shabtai outright rejected the outline. "He said, 'Either the mountain is completely open or closed.' I warned them to prepare for a multi-casualty incident." He said that during the preparatory meeting for the incident, "the chief said — 'If there is a commission of inquiry, come to me'."

Shabtai rejected the main points made during Alkalay's testimony.

According to him, the decision on the format of the restrictions was transferred to the decision of the political echelon, since "it is not the police who are authorized to decide whether there will be restrictions."

In addition, he clarified that "the attempt to produce a dramatic discussion with [Alkalay]'s participation transgresses reality. His statements did not bring anything new. The issue of overcrowding was at the heart of the program and everyone addressed it."

"Neither the head of the operations division nor any other person had expressed any doubts or presented any failures in the plan, or an alternative plan," Shabtai added. "No operations division representative expressed any doubts or demanded corrections until the plan reached the national level."

Shabtai further criticized the government's performance on the issue.

"The inability of the various government ministries to reach an agreed wording of regulations was a clear expression and reflection of the basic difficulty that has accompanied the Meron event for years. [There was an] inability, and perhaps unwillingness, of the political echelon to regulate the event, and to regulate the site itself physically as well."

He added that in a discussion with the ministers and the coronavirus commissioner at the time, Prof. Nachman Ash, "the political echelon decided that the event would be in the format of an open mountain with no restrictions on the crowd's entry to the mountain but with a restriction at each bonfire."

Shabtai said police could not count the participants at the bonfires accurately, so they were aided by helicopters, quadcopters and cameras. He explained that the Dov Bridge - where the disaster occurred - is not part of the bonfire area but a side passage. "What happened at that given moment that made people go I do not know. For me these are questions that remain open," he said.

"They tried to regulate this mountain for a decade, but four government committees did not solve the problem. All the problems solved between the Northern District and the Holy Places Foundation are local initiatives of the Northern District," Shabtai attacked, saying the failure that led to the disaster was related to engineering rather than police.

"Like in the Versailles wedding hall disaster and the Maccabiah disaster, it would not have happened if there were no people. But for a disaster with an engineering failure to happen it also needs density. We did not know in advance about the failure at the Dov Bridge. I do not know what caused that crowd to run there," he said. "

Even if there was a crowd and pressure — without the engineering failure there would have been no disaster. Without the slipperiness and slope of the bridge. I am not a safety engineer and I do not cross every path and every bridge. We do not understand that. There were safety engineers who did it."

So far, the deliberations of the commission of inquiry into the disaster show that the police, with no choice, served as an integral part of the incident, but this, in turn, avoided restricting the visitors to the mountain despite all the scenarios that warned of a disaster presented to it.

Apart from the Northern District Police Chief, Shimon Lavi, who announced shortly after the incident, "I bear overall responsibility, for better or worse," senior police officers who appeared before the committee refrained from saying so and focused on action and moves they promoted for the well-being of those visiting Mount Meron.

Ash, who during the disaster that claimed the lives of 45 people served as coronavirus commissioner, pointed an accusing finger during his testimony at the police and the Religious Affairs Ministry, who he said had avoided the management of the incident. He said that in a conversation with the police about keeping the restrictions set, he was told that they would "take care of it."

"My feeling was that the outline was realistic, that there would be someone to enforce," said Ash.