Israeli security forces prepare for tense Passover

Israeli security forces are gearing up for a tense Passover holiday, with hundreds of IDF troops and police officers deployed.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will carry out a situational assessment on Thursday to discuss the details of how the defense establishment will act during the holiday, that coincides with Ramadan and Easter.

“We are definitely in a sensitive security situation, there were a number of terror attacks that claimed Israeli victims and there is also a lot of operational activity that we try to carry out in a targeted manner,” he said, adding that “there are also casualties on the Palestinian side.”

At least six Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours in the West Bank, including a teenager who threw a Molotov cocktail toward troops near Husan near Bethlehem on Wednesday night. Five other Palestinians have been killed, two in Jenin and three others in Silwad near Ramallah during clashes with security forces who were carrying out arrest raids.

The two men killed in Jenin were identified in Palestinian media as Shas Kammaji and Mustafa Abu Al-Rub. Kammaji was the brother of Ayham Kamamji, one of the six Gilboa Prison escapees who is in jail for two consecutive life sentences for kidnapping and shooting the teenager Eliyahu Asheri in 2006.

Palestinian gunmen take part in the funeral of two Palestinians who were shot dead by Israeli security forces during clashes, during their funeral in Jenin, in the West Bank, March 31, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Gantz said that the raids and other missions will continue over the coming days and that he is carrying out ongoing assessments in order to examine the policy of using force “in the north, the south, along the Seam Line and deep inside the territory of Judea and Samaria.”

Over the weekend thousands of Israelis are expected to visit the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron where clashes have broken out with troops.

The Israel Police said that forces would be deployed to the city “to maintain security and public order, to respond to incidents and to maintain order on the roads.” Traffic is expected on Route 60 and Route 35.

Due to the tensions, the military has reinforced troops in the West Bank with 16 combat battalions including special forces from Commando units.

The huge increase in troops allows the military to carry out offensive operations in the West Bank and deploy troops along the security fence in order to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel through holes in the fence.

Troops have been given clear instructions to prevent any and all Palestinians from illegally crossing into Israel and have been ordered to fire at the lower body of those who attempt to cross-if necessary. On Wednesday leaflets were dropped in Jenin warning locals that anyone approaching the security fence “puts his life in immediate danger.”

Officers from the Shin Bet are also working alongside troops from Military Intelligence Unit 8200 to scan social networks and other sources in order to identify potential attackers and stop them ahead of time. Combat intelligence units have also focused their attention on the area.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.