Magen David Adom donates 6 ambulances to Ukraine

Magen David Adom (MDA) donated six 4x4 ambulances to Ukraine, with three intended for use by the Jewish community in Ukraine and three intended for use by the Ukrainian Health Ministry.

The ambulances are able to navigate a range of different terrains, including areas with rubble. The ambulances recently finished their service with MDA.

The initiative to donate the ambulances was led by the Friends of MDA in Israel organization and the Ted Arison Family Foundation, which paid for fitting the ambulances for use in Ukraine and flying them with CAL cargo air lines to Belgium, where they were transferred to trucks and driven to Poland and then Ukraine.

About a month ago, MDA donated four bulletproof ambulances to the medical system in Ukraine.

"We thank the Arison family for an important strategic partnership with MDA over the years and especially for seeing the importance of the project as a first-rate moral order," said Orly Ariel, director-general of the Friends of MDA in Israel.

"Magen David Adom today parted ways with six high-navigability ambulances (4X4) that are able to carry out medical evacuations from destroyed areas and transferred them to our friends in Ukraine who need assistance," said MDA director-general Eli Bin. "Today, after completing their service in the State of Israel and in Magen David Adom, they are making their way to Ukraine as part of Magen David Adom's extensive humanitarian support system for Ukraine."

"With the help of these ambulances, medical teams in Ukraine will be able to save the lives of civilians - in all terrain conditions. I thank the Ted Arison Family Foundation for its contribution to the training and flight of ambulances, and other bodies for their rapid assistance and special cooperation, all for the value of saving lives during the difficult fighting in Eastern Europe," added Bin.