The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Magen David Adom donates 6 ambulances to Ukraine

About a month ago, MDA donated four bulletproof ambulances to the medical system in Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 22:00
Magen David Adom MDA donates six 4x4 ambulances to Ukraine (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Magen David Adom MDA donates six 4x4 ambulances to Ukraine
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Magen David Adom (MDA) donated six 4x4 ambulances to Ukraine, with three intended for use by the Jewish community in Ukraine and three intended for use by the Ukrainian Health Ministry.

The ambulances are able to navigate a range of different terrains, including areas with rubble. The ambulances recently finished their service with MDA.

The initiative to donate the ambulances was led by the Friends of MDA in Israel organization and the Ted Arison Family Foundation, which paid for fitting the ambulances for use in Ukraine and flying them with CAL cargo air lines to Belgium, where they were transferred to trucks and driven to Poland and then Ukraine.

About a month ago, MDA donated four bulletproof ambulances to the medical system in Ukraine.

"We thank the Arison family for an important strategic partnership with MDA over the years and especially for seeing the importance of the project as a first-rate moral order," said Orly Ariel, director-general of the Friends of MDA in Israel.

Magen David Adom MDA donates six 4x4 ambulances to Ukraine (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)Magen David Adom MDA donates six 4x4 ambulances to Ukraine (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

"Magen David Adom today parted ways with six high-navigability ambulances (4X4) that are able to carry out medical evacuations from destroyed areas and transferred them to our friends in Ukraine who need assistance," said MDA director-general Eli Bin. "Today, after completing their service in the State of Israel and in Magen David Adom, they are making their way to Ukraine as part of Magen David Adom's extensive humanitarian support system for Ukraine."

"With the help of these ambulances, medical teams in Ukraine will be able to save the lives of civilians - in all terrain conditions. I thank the Ted Arison Family Foundation for its contribution to the training and flight of ambulances, and other bodies for their rapid assistance and special cooperation, all for the value of saving lives during the difficult fighting in Eastern Europe," added Bin.



Tags Magen David Adom ukraine humanitarian aid ambulances
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by