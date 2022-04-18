The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

3-year-old girl dies in fire in northern Israel

Her father is in moderate condition while her mother is in critical condition. Her brother was unharmed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 10:56
A fire is seen raging near Klil in northern Israel, on April 18, 2022. (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
A fire is seen raging near Klil in northern Israel, on April 18, 2022.
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

A three-year-old girl died in a fire Monday morning that broke out near the community settlement of Klil in Israel's North.

The girl was trapped in one of the rooms of the house that caught on fire and firefighters dispatched to the scene were unable to save her in time. 

Her parents were also both in the house at the time and needed rescuing, both suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. Her father is in moderate condition while her mother is in critical condition.

The victim's six-year-old brother, however, was unharmed.

Magen David Adom medics evacuated the mother for treatment at Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus and the father to a hospital in Nahariya for treatment.

The remnants of a home near Klil in northern Israel destroyed by a fire, on April 18, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE NORTHERN DIVISION) The remnants of a home near Klil in northern Israel destroyed by a fire, on April 18, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE NORTHERN DIVISION)

Firefighters were sent to battle the blaze to make sure it doesn't spread to nearby homes. A warehouse reportedly caught fire but it was eventually extinguished.



Tags Galilee fire north death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by