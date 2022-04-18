3-year-old girl dies in fire in northern Israel

A three-year-old girl died in a fire Monday morning that broke out near the community settlement of Klil in Israel's North.

The girl was trapped in one of the rooms of the house that caught on fire and firefighters dispatched to the scene were unable to save her in time.

Her parents were also both in the house at the time and needed rescuing, both suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. Her father is in moderate condition while her mother is in critical condition.

The victim's six-year-old brother, however, was unharmed.

Magen David Adom medics evacuated the mother for treatment at Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus and the father to a hospital in Nahariya for treatment.

The remnants of a home near Klil in northern Israel destroyed by a fire, on April 18, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE NORTHERN DIVISION)

Firefighters were sent to battle the blaze to make sure it doesn't spread to nearby homes. A warehouse reportedly caught fire but it was eventually extinguished.