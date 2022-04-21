The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Pro-Israel NGOs submit 2 million complaints to UN inquiry against Israel

Prof. Anne Bayefsky: COI’s findings will be “an all-out offensive on a Jewish state from its Jewish essence to the necessities of its survival – economic well-being and the right of self-defense.”

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: APRIL 21, 2022 10:44
The United Nations. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The United Nations.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A group of pro-Israel organizations submitted nearly two million examples of repression of Jews and violation of their human rights to the UN Human Rights Council Commission of Inquiry on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over the past three months.

The COI was established last year as an open-ended inquiry into the conflict, whose members all have made past comments accusing Israel of war crimes. Its chairwoman is Navi Pillay, the former UN Commissioner for Human Rights who appointed four fact-finding missions targeting Israel, more than any other country, including the Goldstone Report, later discredited by its lead author, chose deeply anti-Israel professor of international law Richard Falk as special rapporteur for the Palestinians, and convened the Durban II conference against racism, which gave antisemitic former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad a platform to deny the Holocaust.

The inquiry began with a call for submissions about the “root causes” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including evidence of human rights violations, such as racial and religious discrimination and repression with “no temporal restrictions,” meaning they can be from before Israel was established.

Prof. Anne Bayefsky of Touro College in New York, a human rights activist and critic of the UN, had both organizations she leads, Human Rights Voices and the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, submit examples of the repression and discrimination against Jews in the Arab and Muslim world.

Bayefsky expressed certainty the COI’s findings will be “an all-out offensive on a Jewish state from its Jewish essence to the necessities of its survival – economic well-being and the right of self-defense.”

Iraqi Jewish refugees stand in a refugee absorption camp. established in Israel in 1950. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Iraqi Jewish refugees stand in a refugee absorption camp. established in Israel in 1950. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Still, the organizations gathered names of specific victims, including hundreds of thousands of Holocaust victims and Jews who fled persecution and ethnic cleansing in the Middle East and North Africa, including a synopsis of tribulations of Jews in those regions.

They also wrote about the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Hajj Amin al-Husseini’s collaboration with the Nazis and role in inciting mass violence against the Jewish people – such as in the Farhud pogrom in Iraq in 1941 – as well as his impact on Palestinian society today.

In addition, they disseminated the UN’s link for submissions. Among those who used the link was Stuart Force, the father of Taylor Force, a West Point graduate killed in a Palestinian terror attack while visiting Israel in 2016.

Other organizations joined the efforts as well: Palestinian Media Watch and The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) submitted photos, videos and original documents detailing decades of Palestinian incitement to violence against Jews and Palestinian efforts to erase Jewish history and terminate the Jewish state, as well as the Palestinian Authority’s “martyr payments” to families of terrorists.

The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center collected data on Palestinians who the UN has falsely called innocent civilians that are victims of Israeli crimes, and photographic and video evidence of terrorism by Palestinians.

The American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise submitted Jewish historical research and analysis on Arab wars against Israel, Palestinian terror and antisemitism and anti-Zionism, and the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) wrote about “root causes” of antisemitism like blood libels, apartheid claims and efforts by Palestinians and fellow travelers to delegitimize Israel.

“The question now is how this team will treat the unparalleled list placed before the UN of Jewish victims of…Palestinian hate,” Bayefsky said. “The almost two million unique submissions and named Jewish victims will be twisted, misrepresented or ignored by the inquiry. As the chair has repeatedly done in the past, Pillay is expected to do everything possible not only to demonize Israel, but also to disparage the inquiry’s critics as extremists and shady Israel lobbyists, instead of serious lawyers, experts, historians, political scientists and religious authorities.”

“Ignoring the massive numbers of specific names of Jewish victims, and the detailed analyses submitted and publicly logged online, will serve to discredit the inquiry. When the UN report negates the voices of Jewish and Israeli human rights victims, these submissions will help ensure the report is met with the derision it deserves,” she added.

Israel objects to the COI and will not cooperate with it, and therefore has not made any submissions, which Bayefsky said shows Israel understands it is a “kangaroo court,” and that “the UN is not supposed to be a suicide pact for member states.”

“In the absence of Israel’s participation, the Inquiry was poised to crow it had no choice but to find against it,” Bayefsky said, explaining the motivation for NGOs to expose the charade. “Participating non-state actors making Israel’s case did not risk conveying the mixed messages that would have come from the state of Israel’s involvement.”



Tags United Nations Israeli Palestinian Conflict NGO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by