The High Court of Justice ruled on Sunday to close the investigation into the accidental killing of four boys during Operation Protective Edge.

On the eighth day of Protective Edge, IDF forces saw a number of suspicious-looking people on the Khan Yunis beach in Gaza near a container that was used to store weapons. Based on the circumstances, a decision was made to strike the people from the air.

Two missiles were shot at the targets, killing them, but it was later revealed that the strike killed four boys who had been playing soccer in the area at the time.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Military Advocate General opened an investigation into the incident which was later transferred to the General Staff Investigation Mechanism that was set up to investigate irregular incidents during Protective Edge.

The investigation collected evidence and witness statements from multiple people who were involved in the incident, and at the end of the investigation, the Military Advocate General closed the case because they said that no IDF soldiers held the blame for the death of the boys.

Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in a site of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in the west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2021. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The reason for this decision was that the area in which the strike was carried out was known to be a closed-off military compound that was separate from the part of the beach that was intended for civilian use. They further stated that all the protocols were carried out, and the strike was accurate.

Following this verdict, the petitioners turned to the Attorney General with a request that the case remain open. After going over the materials regarding the case, the Attorney General ruled to keep the case closed.

In the High Court case, the petitioners requested to have the case reopened so that those responsible would face justice. The verdict ruled for the case to remain closed on the basis that all the evidence as well as the Attorney General's reasoning. justified the decision.

"The difficult result of the affair in front of us is the tragic death of the four children from the Bechar family," said the judge in the verdict. "The heart breaks over the death of innocents, but even so, after hearing the claims of both sides and going through the materials that were brought forth to us, I have concluded that the petition will be dismissed as a result of the absence of cause to contradict the discretion of the Attorney General."