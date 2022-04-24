The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court rules to close case of four Gazan boys killed in Protective Edge

Four boys were accidentally killed in Gaza during Protective Edge when the military was carrying out a strike on suspicious targets.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: APRIL 24, 2022 14:45
IDF ARTILLERY CORPS members fire retaliatory strikes into Gaza in May. (photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
IDF ARTILLERY CORPS members fire retaliatory strikes into Gaza in May.
(photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The High Court of Justice ruled on Sunday to close the investigation into the accidental killing of four boys during Operation Protective Edge.

On the eighth day of Protective Edge, IDF forces saw a number of suspicious-looking people on the Khan Yunis beach in Gaza near a container that was used to store weapons. Based on the circumstances, a decision was made to strike the people from the air.

Two missiles were shot at the targets, killing them, but it was later revealed that the strike killed four boys who had been playing soccer in the area at the time.

The Military Advocate General opened an investigation into the incident which was later transferred to the General Staff Investigation Mechanism that was set up to investigate irregular incidents during Protective Edge.

The investigation collected evidence and witness statements from multiple people who were involved in the incident, and at the end of the investigation, the Military Advocate General closed the case because they said that no IDF soldiers held the blame for the death of the boys.

Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in a site of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in the west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2021. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in a site of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in the west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2021. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The reason for this decision was that the area in which the strike was carried out was known to be a closed-off military compound that was separate from the part of the beach that was intended for civilian use. They further stated that all the protocols were carried out, and the strike was accurate.

Following this verdict, the petitioners turned to the Attorney General with a request that the case remain open. After going over the materials regarding the case, the Attorney General ruled to keep the case closed.

In the High Court case, the petitioners requested to have the case reopened so that those responsible would face justice. The verdict ruled for the case to remain closed on the basis that all the evidence as well as the Attorney General's reasoning. justified the decision.

"The difficult result of the affair in front of us is the tragic death of the four children from the Bechar family," said the judge in the verdict. "The heart breaks over the death of innocents, but even so, after hearing the claims of both sides and going through the materials that were brought forth to us, I have concluded that the petition will be dismissed as a result of the absence of cause to contradict the discretion of the Attorney General."



Tags Gaza strike high court of justice operation protective edge
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by