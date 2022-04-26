Israel taking part in US-led Ukraine defense summit

Israel is taking part in a US-hosted defense summit at Rammstein Airbase along with 40 other countries to discuss international defense aid to Ukraine.

Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Dror Shalom, the head of the political security division of the Defense Ministry is representing Israel at the summit which is being attended by a total of 43 countries- all NATO members and 14 non-NATO members.

According to Breaking Defense, other countries attending the summit include Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Qatar, Jordan, Kenya, Liberia, Morocco, Tunisia as well as Sweden and Finland.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, will also attend the summit.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who was invited to the summit, was unable to attend due to the upcoming Holocaust Memorial Day that begins on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives at the Pentagon as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomes him earlier this month. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Gantz spoke with Reznikov last week and discussed Israel’s role led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the international effort to bring an end to the war.

The summit comes shortly after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky following his call for more powerful weaponry to repel Russian forces.

Following the visit, Austin said that Ukraine can win against Russia “if they have the right equipment, the right support.”

Prior to the summit, General Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff was quoted by Reuters as telling reporters that “a key goal” of the talks was to coordinate security assistance to Kyiv including heavy weaponry, such as howitzers, armed drones and ammunition.

“The next several weeks will be very, very critical,” he said. “They need continued support in order to be successful on the battlefield. And that’s really the purpose of this conference.”

Zelensky has been highly critical of Israel for not providing weapons and defensive equipment, asking Knesset members in a Zoom conference last month that “What is it? Indifference? Sitting on the fence? Indifference kills. You can navigate interests but not between good and bad.”

Israel has been trying to strike a balance between Russia and Ukraine, and Shalom’s participation in the summit can be viewed as a possible shift in stance by Jerusalem which has been attempting to preserve its close ties with Russia, which is a key player in Syria where the IDF is carrying out airstrikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Shalom’s participation also comes a week after Gantz announced that Israel would be sending protective vests and helmets to rescue and emergency services. The shipment, an apparent boost of aid following criticism that Israel was not providing enough aid to Ukraine, will not go to the Ukrainian military.

As part of Israel’s aid to the embattled country, Jerusalem has set up a field hospital in the city of Lviv and donated several armored and 4x4 ambulances by Magen David Adom rescue services.