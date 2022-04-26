The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel taking part in US-led Ukraine defense summit

Ukraine has been highly critical of Israel for not providing weapons and defensive equipment.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 16:10
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov listens to the opening remarks of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at US Airbase in Ramstein, Germany, April 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov listens to the opening remarks of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at US Airbase in Ramstein, Germany, April 26, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

Israel is taking part in a US-hosted defense summit at Rammstein Airbase along with 40 other countries to discuss international defense aid to Ukraine.

Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Dror Shalom, the head of the political security division of the Defense Ministry is representing Israel at the summit which is being attended by a total of 43 countries- all NATO members and 14 non-NATO members.

According to Breaking Defense, other countries attending the summit include Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Qatar, Jordan, Kenya, Liberia, Morocco, Tunisia as well as Sweden and Finland.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, will also attend the summit. 

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who was invited to the summit, was unable to attend due to the upcoming Holocaust Memorial Day that begins on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives at the Pentagon as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomes him earlier this month. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives at the Pentagon as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomes him earlier this month. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Gantz spoke with Reznikov last week and discussed Israel’s role led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the international effort to bring an end to the war.

The summit comes shortly after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky following his call for more powerful weaponry to repel Russian forces.

Following the visit, Austin said that Ukraine can win against Russia “if they have the right equipment, the right support.”

Prior to the summit, General Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff was quoted by Reuters as telling reporters that “a key goal” of the talks was to coordinate security assistance to Kyiv including heavy weaponry, such as howitzers, armed drones and ammunition.

“The next several weeks will be very, very critical,” he said. “They need continued support in order to be successful on the battlefield. And that’s really the purpose of this conference.”

Zelensky has been highly critical of Israel for not providing weapons and defensive equipment, asking Knesset members in a Zoom conference last month that “What is it? Indifference? Sitting on the fence? Indifference kills. You can navigate interests but not between good and bad.”

Israel has been trying to strike a balance between Russia and Ukraine, and Shalom’s participation in the summit can be viewed as a possible shift in stance by Jerusalem which has been attempting to preserve its close ties with Russia, which is a key player in Syria where the IDF is carrying out airstrikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Shalom’s participation also comes a week after Gantz announced that Israel would be sending protective vests and helmets to rescue and emergency services. The shipment, an apparent boost of aid following criticism that Israel was not providing enough aid to Ukraine, will not go to the Ukrainian military.

As part of Israel’s aid to the embattled country, Jerusalem has set up a field hospital in the city of Lviv and donated several armored and 4x4 ambulances by Magen David Adom rescue services. 



Tags US Israel Lloyd Austin Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by