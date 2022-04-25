The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia's Lavrov says military situation to determine any agreement with Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 23:44

Updated: APRIL 25, 2022 23:45

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the Ukrainian conflict will end with an agreement but its content will depend on the military situation.

Lavrov also told Russian state television in an interview that Kyiv was only imitating negotiations, according to a transcript published on the foreign ministry's website.



Flares set off at Lebanon border due to infiltration concern
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 09:31 PM
President Biden congratulates France's President Macron on re-election
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 09:03 PM
Education Minister Shasha-Biton to announce bagrut reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 08:52 PM
Erez crossing to reopen for workers from Gaza to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 07:41 PM
Poll sees Macron's camp win majority in France's National Assembly
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 07:38 PM
Finland, Sweden to begin NATO application in May - report
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 05:55 PM
Israel Police apprehend armed terrorist in Givat Shaul
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 05:00 PM
Small training plane crashes in northern Turkey, killing 2 people
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 04:17 PM
NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training exercises
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 03:41 PM
Biden names Brink as US ambassador to Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 02:20 PM
2 Gazan fishermen arrested by Israeli forces at sea - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 12:34 PM
World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 11:43 AM
Iran says it thwarted largescale cyberattack on country's infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 10:27 AM
Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 06:17 AM
Seven people injured in Netanya fire
By Walla!
04/25/2022 12:05 AM
