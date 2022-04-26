Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022: Commemoration events in Israel

Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day will be observed this year starting Wednesday evening through Thursday. Here is how it is being commemorated:

Wednesday

The official State Opening Ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day will take place on Wednesday at 20:00, in Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will both deliver remarks at the Opening Ceremony. Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, the chairman of the Yad Vashem Council will kindle the Memorial Torch. Moshe Meron will speak on behalf of survivors and, this year, Holocaust survivor Beni Harel will recite El Maleh Rahamim, the Jewish prayer for the souls of the martyrs.

Israeli singers Ester Rada and Ron Buchnik, as well as the IDF Paratroopers’ Honor Guard, will participate in the ceremony, which will also include narrative pieces by Israeli actor Noa Koler. The MC for the ceremony will be Danny Cushmaro.

Yad Vashem will broadcast the State Opening Ceremony live with simultaneous translation into English, French, Spanish, German, Hebrew and Russian via its websites in their respective languages. Additionally, Yad Vashem will offer simultaneous translation in Arabic available on the Yad Vashem YouTube Channel in Arabic. The live feed will be accessible via Facebook (only live in English and Hebrew).

Thursday

On Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. a two-minute memorial siren will be heard across Israel, followed by a ceremony at Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem in the presence of the President, the Prime Minister, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) and the Supreme Court President Esther Hayut.

At 11 a.m. "Everyone Has a Name" ceremonies will be held in the Knesset and at the Yizkor tent.

At 1 p.m. the main memorial service will be held at the Yizkor tent.

At 3 p.m. Israel time, the “March of the Living” will take place again for the first time in three years at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp in Poland. The Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day events will close at 8:00 p.m. with a rally at the Ghetto Fighters' House Museum, attended by President Isaac Herzog.

Yad Vashem Online

Yad Vashem has created special mini-sites dedicated to Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day, containing information about the events and ceremonies taking place throughout the day. Also included in the mini-sites are relevant educational materials and a new online exhibition entitled, “Deportation of the Jews during the Holocaust – Stories of the Last Deportees, June 1944-April 1945.”

"Generations Light the Way"

Yad Vashem, Tzohar, "Zikaron BaSalon" and "Our Six Million" ("Shem VeNer") invite the public on the eve of Holocaust Remembance Day to take part in the "Generations Light the Way" initiative by lighting six memorial candles in memory of the six million victims of the Shoah and reciting the traditional mourner's prayer "El Maleh Rahamim" and/or the poem "Nizkor – Let us Remember" by Holocaust survivor Abba Kovner.

Special Activities on the Mount of Remembrance

On, Thursday 28 April, after the traditional wreath-laying ceremony in the morning, the public is invited to participate in a range of activities around the Yad Vashem campus, including the reading of Holocaust victims' names in the Hall of Remembrance, and exclusive "Behind-the-Scenes" presentations by a range of Yad Vashem experts.

For those interested in learning about the history of the Holocaust, Yad Vashem will be offering two English-language tours of the Holocaust History Museum on Yom Hashoah Thursday, 28 April 2022. The first tour will take place at 1:15 pm Israel time. The second tour will be offered virtually for the international audience and will take place at 7pm EST.

For more information contact Yad Vashem at www.yadvashem.org.