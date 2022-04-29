The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

8 UAE heavy transport aircraft land in Israel in past 2 weeks

It is unclear why the heavy transport aircraft were in Israel though it is believed that the aircraft likely were transporting equipment related to defense contracts signed between the two countries.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: APRIL 29, 2022 13:21
A UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter is loaded into a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during the withdrawal of forces in Afghanistan, in June. (photo credit: SGT. 1ST CLASS COREY VANDIVER/US ARMY/REUTERS)
A UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter is loaded into a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during the withdrawal of forces in Afghanistan, in June.
(photo credit: SGT. 1ST CLASS COREY VANDIVER/US ARMY/REUTERS)

At least eight C-17 Globemaster heavy transport aircraft belonging to the United Arab Emirates Air Force have landed in Israel over the past two weeks.

The Boeing C-17A Globemaster III is a four-engine heavy transport aircraft that can accommodate huge payloads of 164,900 pounds, fly 2,400 nautical miles and land on runways in 3,000 feet or less on a small airfield. 

All the aircraft landed at Israel Air Force’s Nevatim airbase in southern Israel and took off about an hour after landing. 

It is unclear why the heavy transport aircraft were in Israel though it is believed that the aircraft likely were transporting equipment related to defense contracts signed between the two countries.

Earlier in April, SIBAT, the military exports unit of the Defense Ministry, said military exports by Israel brought in $11.2 billion last year, with 7% of that to Arab countries who have signed the Abraham Accords.

Elbit Systems Howitzer gun (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)Elbit Systems Howitzer gun (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led military campaign against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and in recent months has seen several missile and drone attacks by the rebels. 

Israel has offered support to the UAE against such attacks, and following a January missile and drone attack that killed three people in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that he “ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE with any assistance” that could help to protect against future attacks.

Both Israel and the UAE have worked together covertly for years against Iran’s hegemony, and according to foreign reports have behind closed doors improved their intelligence-sharing and military relations in order to be prepared for Iranian threats.

Following the normalization agreement signed as part of the Abraham Accords, the UAE’s Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed al-Bawardi and Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed to establish security ties between the two countries.

In January, Elbit Systems' subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates was awarded a contract to supply airborne defense systems for the UAE Air Force tanker aircraft.

The contract, worth approximately $53 million, will see the subsidy Elbit Systems Emirates to supply Direct Infrared Countermeasures (“DIRCM”) and airborne Electronic Warfare (“EW”) systems for the Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft of the UAE Air Force. 

The head of SIBAT, Brig.-Gen. (res) Yair Kulas, said in early April that the ministry is working with the security industries in Israel to ensure the continued increase in defense cooperation with Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel.

“Looking ahead, shifting global priorities and partnerships such as the Abraham Accords create high demand for Israel’s cutting-edge technological systems,” he said, adding that the number of contracts signed with Arab countries will continue to increase and will likely reach the double digits.

“If we look realistically at the coming years, there is great market potential and with cautious assessment, we expect to reach double-digits in the countries who signed the Abraham Accords in the coming years,” Kulas said.



Tags UAE UAE-Israel deal Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by