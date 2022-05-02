Masa’s Yom HaZikaron broadcast – remembering around the world

Watch LIVE Tuesday, May 3

20:00-22:00 Israel Time

Hundreds of thousands of Jews from over 60 countries worldwide are taking part tonight (Tuesday, May 3) in the Yom HaZikaron ceremony for Fallen Soldiers and victims of terror from Israel and global Jewish communities. This event is held annually by Masa Israel and is attended by representatives of the Jewish Agency and the government of Israel. The ceremony will take place at Yad L’Shiryon in Latrun. At the center of the ceremony are the stories of lone soldiers, new immigrants, civilians, and tourists who fell in army service or were murdered by terrorists in Israel and in Jewish communities globally.

The main ceremony will include stories of lone soldiers that fell in service and victims of terror from Jewish communities around the world. Hanan Kay, brother of lone soldier Eli Kay z”l, will light the memorial torch, and Mordechai Solomonov, father of David Solomonov z”l, will recite kaddish at the ceremony.

This is the largest English-language Yom HaZikaron in Israel, adapted for Jews abroad and new immigrant communities in Israel. The ceremony will be translated into Hebrew, French and Russian and will be broadcast live to hundreds of thousands of Jews around the world, including Masa alumni and community members in Russia, Ukraine, India, the Philippines, Morocco, Turkey, South Africa, USA, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina and more. Communal screenings will take place around the globe in Jewish communities and campuses.

Masa (Credit: Masa Israel)

Approximately 5,000 Fellows in Masa programs in Israel will be present at the ceremony at the Yad L’Shiryon site in Latrun, in the presence of Dr. Nachman Shai, Minister of Diaspora Affairs; Yaakov Hagoel-Chairman, World Zionist Organization, Acting Chairman, Jewish Agency for Israel, Shalom Shlomo, Cabinet Secretary, MK Evgeny Sova, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, MK Dr. Yuval Steinitz, Becky Caspi, senior vice president and CEO of JFNA Israel, Sam Grundwerg, World Chairman Keren Hayesod, Ilan Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masa and Ofer Gutman, Masa CEO.