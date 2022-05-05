The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former Putin adviser Anatoly Chubais fled to Israel - report

Chubais fled Russia in March after opposing Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 5, 2022 21:03
Travelers arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport last Sunday, the day before the government’s latest travel ban went into effect. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Travelers arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport last Sunday, the day before the government’s latest travel ban went into effect.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Former Russian climate envoy Anatoly Chubais, who resigned and fled Russia in March in opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, reportedly arrived in Israel on Wednesday.

Ostorozhno Novosti, a Telegram news channel run by Ksenia Sobchak who recently moved to Israel, reported that Chubais was spotted arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday with his wife, Avdotya Smirnova. Chubais' mother was Jewish.

The Telegram post included photos showing a man suspected of being Chubais.

On Thursday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin has "neither the ability nor the desire to follow the fate of Anatoly Chubais," according to TASS. "It is known that he is abroad. He does not work for us," said Peskov.

TASS reported in late April that Chubais was in Italy after traveling via Turkey and did not plan to return to Russia to testify in the case of theft of property from him worth 70 million rubles.

On March 25, Putin signed a decree dismissing Chubais from his post as climate envoy. Chubais was not considered a civil servant and was not part of the staff of the Kremlin administration.

Bloomberg reported in March that Chubais left in opposition to Putin's invasion of Ukraine, citing two people familiar with the matter. Chubais at the time was the highest-level official to oppose the Kremlin on the invasion.

Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh rejected reports that Chubais had left in opposition to the invasion of Ukraine, saying in a tweet that Chubais left Russia "only out of fear for his own skin and his own money."

Chubai was instrumental in rapidly privatizing Russia's economy in the 1990s and served as deputy prime minister for economic and financial policy from 1994 to 1996. 



Tags Israel Ben-Gurion Airport Russia Vladimir Putin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Bennett to Lavrov: Stop using Holocaust as political battering ram

FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, meet in Moscow last month.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by