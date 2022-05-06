The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

World leaders wish Israel a happy 74th birthday

Ukraine's PM Volodymyr Zelensky and the UK's PM Boris Johnson were among the international government figures to congratulate Israel on its 74th Independence Day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 6, 2022 00:27
People watch the military airshow during Israel's 74th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem, May 5, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
People watch the military airshow during Israel's 74th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem, May 5, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

World leaders and popular government figures congratulated Israel on the anniversary of its founding 74 years ago, as Israelis celebrated Yom Ha’atzmaut on Wednesday, May 4th. 

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky, who has become known around the world for his leadership as Ukraine fights off invasion by Russian forces, tweeted “Held fruitful negotiations with the Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Congratulated him and the people of Israel on Independence Day!”

The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took to Twitter to share his congratulations: “Wishing Israel and my friends Isaac Herzog and Naftali Bennett a very happy Independence Day. The UK has always stood by Israel and its right to live as any nation should be able to – in peace, prosperity and security.”

Deviating from the social media theme, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an official statement: “Tonight, we join Israelis, Jewish communities, and many others in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. Canada is proud to have been one of the first countries to formally recognize Israel in 1948. Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1949, our two countries have shared more than 70 years as friends, allies, and close partners.”

“We will continue to oppose efforts to isolate Israel in international fora, and we will continue to stand against any attacks on the values we share,” Canada’s statement declared.

American state and city officials joined the chorus of congratulatory messages. “Today, we join in celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “As home to the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, New York City stands with the State of Israel as they mark 74 years as a beacon of hope and opportunity, and join with our collective yearning for peace, security, and the spread of democratic values throughout the Middle East.”  

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis even wrote a letter from the governor’s office. 

“The State of Florida recognizes the sacrifice of those who have lost their lives in defense of the beacon of democracy and liberty in the Middle East – that is the State of Israel.” 



Tags independence day yom haatzmaut government Justin Trudeau Boris Johnson Volodymyr Zelensky Ron DeSantis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Bennett to Lavrov: Stop using Holocaust as political battering ram

FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, meet in Moscow last month.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by