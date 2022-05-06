World leaders wish Israel a happy 74th birthday

World leaders and popular government figures congratulated Israel on the anniversary of its founding 74 years ago, as Israelis celebrated Yom Ha’atzmaut on Wednesday, May 4th.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky, who has become known around the world for his leadership as Ukraine fights off invasion by Russian forces, tweeted “Held fruitful negotiations with the Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Congratulated him and the people of Israel on Independence Day!”

Held fruitful negotiations with the Prime Minister @naftalibennett. Congratulated him and the people of Israel on Independence Day! Have informed him about countering the aggressor and about the critical situation in Mariupol. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 4, 2022

The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took to Twitter to share his congratulations: “Wishing Israel and my friends Isaac Herzog and Naftali Bennett a very happy Independence Day. The UK has always stood by Israel and its right to live as any nation should be able to – in peace, prosperity and security.”

Wishing Israel and my friends @Isaac_Herzog and @naftalibennett a very happy Independence Day. The UK has always stood by Israel and its right to live as any nation should be able to – in peace, prosperity and security — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 5, 2022

Deviating from the social media theme, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an official statement: “Tonight, we join Israelis, Jewish communities, and many others in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. Canada is proud to have been one of the first countries to formally recognize Israel in 1948. Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1949, our two countries have shared more than 70 years as friends, allies, and close partners.”

“We will continue to oppose efforts to isolate Israel in international fora, and we will continue to stand against any attacks on the values we share,” Canada’s statement declared.

American state and city officials joined the chorus of congratulatory messages. “Today, we join in celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “As home to the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, New York City stands with the State of Israel as they mark 74 years as a beacon of hope and opportunity, and join with our collective yearning for peace, security, and the spread of democratic values throughout the Middle East.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis even wrote a letter from the governor’s office.

#Israel truly couldn’t ask for better friend than @GovRonDeSantis! Thank you for this message and proclamation, on the occasion of our #YomHaatzmaut Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/0fSLHTmAZV — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 5, 2022

“The State of Florida recognizes the sacrifice of those who have lost their lives in defense of the beacon of democracy and liberty in the Middle East – that is the State of Israel.”