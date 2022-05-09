The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Looking for terrorists in a haystack

Some 800 IDF troops took part in the manhunt for the Elad terrorists, including forces from the IDF’s Commando Brigade, the Ghost unit, the Lotar counter-terrorism unit and the Mirol tracking unit

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 9, 2022 12:12

Updated: MAY 9, 2022 12:20
LOTAR forces taking part in the manhunt. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
LOTAR forces taking part in the manhunt.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

With the feeling that time was running out, Israeli security forces worked day and night to find the Palestinian terrorists responsible for the deadly attack in Elad last week. 

“It was like looking for a needle in a haystack,” said Lt.-Col. Eli Ginsberg, the Head of the Lotar Counter-Terrorism unit who took part in the search that lasted just a bit over 72 hours.

On Monday IDF forces, Shin Bet officers and police caught the two suspects 19-year-old As’sad al-Rifai and 20-year-old Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, both from Rumana in the Jenin area of the West Bank, alive in a forested area close to Elad near Park Nahshonim.

Ginsberg and his troops got to the scene 30 minutes after the horrific rampage and started to search in the city that still had civilians walking around and vehicles driving around.

These were “nerve-wracking hours,” Ginsberg said. “We called up troops who were at home on a Thursday night when they were having barbecues. But they didn’t ask any questions about it.”

LOTAR forces taking part in the manhunt for the two Elad terrorists. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)LOTAR forces taking part in the manhunt for the two Elad terrorists. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“We are on constant alert and when we heard of the attack we rushed to the scene and started working with police to search the area. Then we realized that they had fled the scene and we had to expand our search area,” he said.

Some 800 IDF troops took part in the manhunt, including forces from the IDF’s Commando Brigade (Egoz, Maglan, Duvdevan units) as well as the Ghost unit, Lotar counter-terrorism unit and the Mirol tracking unit.

Security forces searched a radius of 4-5 miles from the city of Elad, which is a closed firing zone close to the city and Rosh Ha’Ayin which Ginsberg is familiar with as it's under his responsibility since it belongs to his base.

The IDF’s Adam Facility is home to the IDF’s Lotar Counter-terror school and is divided into different sections according to specialization, including high-altitude rappelling, sniping, robotics, climbing, and rescue. 

“I know the area very well, we train there,” Ginsberg said.

Nevertheless, he said, “it felt like an hourglass with time running out as we searched. We did not know if there would be another attack. The intelligence assessment was that they were still in the area and had not crossed back. So we constantly continued to scan using all means.”

“We searched with everything we had, from troops on the ground who are turning over every rock, to cars, drones, planes, helicopters,” he said. “There are a lot of caves and tunnels in the area and a big quarry north of Elad and troops went to search those areas.

Troops also searched the streams in the areas that lead back to the West Bank, around 3-4 kilometers from Elad. Once a suspect enters the stream, Ginsberg said, it is very hard to find them.

During the search, troops found bloody banknotes, traces of pita as well as traces of blood in a certain area. They also searched for traces of broken branches that could lead them to the fleeing suspects.

“We found so many things during the search and we had to differentiate between what was related and what wasn’t,” Ginsberg said, adding that they also had to triage calls that they received from civilians who thought they had seen the suspects.

Civilians also attempted to help troops,  and Ginsberg told The Post that one night they had to rush towards a figure that had been identified by observation equipment in the search area.

“Time continued to tick on and we didn’t find them and it is very easy to start speculating that they weren’t there anymore. The distance between Elad and the closest part of the fence is a 30-minute walk.”

As the search dragged on with no intelligence on where the suspects were, “the most important thing was not to give up, to continue to work systematically, and in the end we got them,” he said.

When the money with bloodstains was found by forces on Saturday, it was the last hint that the terrorists were in the area. Security forces got the DNA back at 2AM that confirmed they were in the area. 

“We worked during the day and at night,” he said. “We were ready for any movement in the area.”

Ginsberg, who also took part in the search for the prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison in September as well as the recent attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, explained that troops integrated the lessons learned during those manhunts.

“We looked for 2 weeks for the Gilboa prisoners and we were in the same situation, it felt as though time was running out and we were searching a huge area. And while it was a very different scenario, we didn’t know where they could be so we looked at everything that could have pointed us towards them,” he said.”

On an operational level, the cooperation between IDF forces and the police was “amazing. There was zero ego,” Ginsberg said, explaining that police systematically divided the search areas and used the forces properly.

“One of the main lessons from the attack on Dizengoff was order, command and isolation of areas. These are basic things that happened relatively well, he said, adding that all the units involved in the search brought “their own capabilities and add another level to the manhunt.”

And while Ginsberg was in another polygon when the two suspects were found, he was proud of his forces who “gave up sleep and food” to bring back a sense of security to the residents of Elad.

“What drives us are the civilians, and when you see such a horrible scene, this is why we are here.”



