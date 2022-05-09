Trial against police who killed special needs e. Jerusalem man continues

The trial continued on Monday of a policeman before the Jerusalem District Court in the mistaken shooting and killing of east Jerusalem special needs resident Iyad al-Halak on May 30, 2020.

The hearing saw verbal and almost physical confrontations between the policeman, whose identity was being shielded with an opaque divider, and the family of Halak, who tried to get close enough to look him in the eye.

Court security intervened to calm the sides.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Technically, the hearing is related to resolving disagreements between the prosecution and the defense about which items of evidence must be shared before the trial.

But the defense hammered away at its theme that the policeman’s fate has been politicized and many facts in his favor have been ignored by the media.

Rachel Sumekh (R) protesting after the death of George Floyd (credit: JTA)

The Police Investigations Department filed an indictment against the policeman, whose name is under gag order, in June 2021 for second degree murder - something which had been hinted to as a possibility by PID as early as October 2020.

The shooting of Palestinian Iyad Halak led to massive criticism of the police, with even then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitting that it was a mistake.

The question had been whether PID would decide to indict the police officer who killed Halak for anything from murder to manslaughter to negligent homicide – or even close the case – based on how reasonable or unreasonable it was for the shooter to believe that the unarmed Halak was a threat.

The Israeli second-degree murder charge can carry up to 12 years in prison.

Halak was shot dead after fleeing into a garbage disposal room, bolstering the idea that the shooting was far more than a mere negligent mistake.

According to the indictment, because of his special needs, Halak had exhibited suspicious body language which seemed to justify some kind of law enforcement action, given that the officers did not know he had special needs.

Until the final decision, there was speculation that the policeman who killed Halak might get leniency since the original police unit that saw him identified him as a terrorist – and because the policeman saw his commander try to shoot at Halak while chasing him.

WHEN HALAK fled the Lion’s Gate area, multiple groups of police followed him with the understanding that he had been flagged as a terrorist by another officer over the police communications system.

When the senior police officer arrived at the garbage room and saw the other junior police officer (who eventually killed Halak and was charged) standing over Halak, a Justice Ministry statement in October 2020 said that he ordered the junior officer twice not to fire.

The statement said that the shooter ignored both orders, one coming before the first shot, and one coming between the first and the second shot.

The indictment was more vague about the first shot, but clearly indicated that the second shot, which was the kill shot, was completely unjustified.

In contrast, the police officer who killed Halak has said he did not hear any order to hold his fire.

In addition, according to the policeman’s lead defense lawyer Lt.-Col. (res). Efrat Nahmany-Bar, none of the other six bystanders in the area of the shooting heard any order to hold his fire.

Next, he had heard that he was declared a terrorist and that he was armed with a gun.

Further, he had seen his commander fire at him – even if he missed – as they were chasing him down the street.

Moreover, the policeman believed that Halak’s suspicious movements after being shot indicated he was making a move to pull out a weapon.

Nahmany-Bar said that there was no way for the policeman to know that Halak was a special needs individual.

The PID's decision indicated that either it did not believe the shooter or found that his actions were too far beyond what was reasonable under the circumstances.

The department said that Halak presented no danger, that the shooter had been clearly ordered not to fire and that he fired in a deadly manner without cause.

At the opening day of the trial in February, Nahmany-Bar told the court that the unique operational circumstances should have led to dropping any charges against him.

She also took the PID to task for failing to consult with the IDF legal division about operational issues.

If PID had consulted the IDF legal division, she and Col. (res.) Sharon Zagagi-Pinhas and lawyer Along Porat, explained that PID would have been told about other similar gray operational cases which were dropped.