IDF denies entry to families of terrorists

Over 1,100 family members have had their work permits revoked.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 10, 2022 17:01
IDF conducts arrests in the West Bank, May 9, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF conducts arrests in the West Bank, May 9, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Over 1,100 Palestinian family members related to terrorists have been denied by the IDF from entering Israel since the wave of terror attacks began a month and a half ago. 

“We will not allow the families of terrorists who chose to carry out attacks to enter Israel for employment and trade,” a senior officer said. “Every Palestinian who carries out an attack has to know that he is doing something that will affect his family.”

The revoking of the permits and denial to enter Israel to pray at the al-Aqsa mosque will mainly affect the immediate family of terrorists including grandparents and cousins.

“Punishing a clan is an extreme step,” he said, explaining that a clan can have thousands of members.

The defense establishment took a while to take such steps “because we do not want to do things without thinking,” the senior officer told journalists, adding that the military “does not like collective punishment, and we do not like to drag the whole population into such situations.”

IDF operates in West Bank, May 10, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF operates in West Bank, May 10, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

However, because of the ongoing terror attacks, the decision was made to revoke permits because it is an “effective tool” to deter possible terrorists from carrying out attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces. 

Tensions have been high in the West Bank and Israel following a spate of deadly attacks that have killed 19 Israelis since March.

According to data released by the military, 124 family members of 18-year-old Mu’atassim Atallah from Bethlehem who attempted to carry out an attack in Tekoa on Sunday had their permits revoked.

The permits of 215 family members of 19-year-old As’sad al-Rafai and 20-year-old Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, who carried out the deadly attack in Elad had their entry permits revoked. The permits of 215 family members of Samih Assi and Yahya Marei who carried out the attack in Ariel had their permits revoked.

In order to bring the current wave of violence to an end, the security establishment-IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police- have been focusing their sights on the northern West Bank and the Palestinian cities of Jenin, Nablus, Hebron and Tulkarem and their surrounding villages.

The security establishment is expected to increase its operations in the area even further to deter attacks and arrest potential terrorists.

Due to the tensions, the military reinforced troops in the West Bank with thousands of troops from 26 combat battalions including special forces from Commando units as part of its Operation Break the Wave.

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been arrested by security forces since the beginning of the year, over 250 of them arrested since Operation Break the Wave began. In comparison, last year a total of 2,288 Palestinians were arrested, already a small increase from the 2,277 Palestinians arrested in 2020. 

The sharp increase in arrests comes as the IDF has ordered forces to arrest any Palestinian involved in terror, including those involved in smuggling weapons. Security forces have confiscated about 130 different kinds of weapons since the beginning of the year, including over 30 since the end of March.

The IDF imposed a general closure on the West Bank and Gaza Strip last week during Memorial and Independence Day. It was later extended following the deadly attack in Elad before it was lifted except for the village of Rumana where the attackers lived. 

Last week, Israel Police announced a large-scale operation to arrest Palestinians who are illegally residing in Israel. The operation, led by the Border Police, would see thousands of police officers locate and arrest Palestinians who do not have an entry permit.

There are some 150,000 Palestinians who enter Israel legally from the West Bank and according to some estimates, another 30,000 cross through holes in the West Bank fence each day to work.



