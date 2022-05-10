The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rare first edition Hebrew book describing 'the New World' to be auctioned in Jerusalem

The book contains the signature of Ish Ger on its title page, final leaf and other places.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 10, 2022 17:05
Rare first edition Hebrew book describing 'the New World' to be auctioned in Jerusalem (photo credit: KEDEM AUCTION HOUSE)
(photo credit: KEDEM AUCTION HOUSE)

A rare first edition in Hebrew describing the discovery of the New World is up for auction at Jerusalem’s Kedem Auction House. Igeret Orchot Olam (Letter of World Visits) written by Rabbi Abraham ben Mordechai Farissol and published in 1586 in Venice, contains one of the earliest known descriptions of America and the sub-Saharan continent. The auction will take place in two weeks.

Essentially a geographic exploration, Igeret Orchot Olam is divided into two parts. The first contains a general description of the Earth, its climate zones, continents and countries. The second focuses on the discoveries of Spanish and Portuguese explorers, with a detailed account of the travels of Vasco da Gama around the Cape of Good Hope on his way to India. The author also discusses locations for Gan Eden (the Garden of Eden), the Sambation River and the Ten Lost Tribes.

An entire chapter of the book is dedicated to America, with descriptions of the landscape and geography that detail “tall mountains and vast forests full of ferocious animals and reptiles.” The author writes about America’s inhabitants: Indian tribes and their way of life, habits and wars. The book features three impressive copper-etching illustrations by artist Anton Balzer, a resident of Venice, with comments and additions by Rabbi Yisrael Landau and other sages of the time.

The book contains the signature of Ish Ger on its title page, final leaf and other places. The signature is an acronym for Rabbi Avraham Yosef Shlomo Graziano, a 17th-century Jewish-Italian scholar and known collector of books and manuscripts.  Igeret Orchot Olam contains a number of glosses in his handwriting, including some lengthy ones, with explanations, additions and revisions.

Rabbi Abraham Farissol (ca. 1452–1526), was an Italian Torah scholar and Renaissance man. Born in Avignon in the south of France, he immigrated to Italy at a young age. After a brief period in Mantua, he settled in Ferrara, where he lived most of his life. He was involved in the community, serving as cantor and teacher, and was renowned as a meticulous copyist of manuscripts, having copied many books.

Due to his familiarity with both Jewish and secular texts, he was chosen by the Jewish community of Ferrara to represent them in the disputation with Dominican monks (this influenced him to write Magen Avraham (Shield of Abraham), a polemical work in part against Christianity and Islam). Farissol's great interest in the Age of Discovery led him to compose Igeret Orchot Olam, which became his most famous work.

“This rare volume is an important historical work that offers a closeup of a world we know little about,” according to Meron Eren, CEO and co-founder of Kedem Auction House. “It will make a wonderful addition for the serious collector of rare ancient books.”



