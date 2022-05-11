Who killed Shireen Abu Akleh? - comment

What we know is that Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was tragically killed in Jenin during a shootout between IDF troops and Palestinian fighters.

How Abu Akleh died depends on how one feels about the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Before her body was even cold, Shireen Abu Akleh’s death was being exploited for political gain

Anyone who finds Israel’s presence in the West Bank – with settlers or soldiers – didn’t waste any time in placing the blame squarely on the ‘occupation forces’ of Israel.

News reports and wire services liberally appropriated the Al Jazeera claims that Abu Akleh was shot in the head by an IDF soldier. Reuters used it as their headline - “Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank.”

That narrative was backed up with the testimony of journalist, Ali Samoudi, who works for the Jerusalem-based Quds newspaper, who was also shot during the incident but not seriously injured.

Mourners, including journalists, carry the body and flak jacket of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqla, who was killed by gunfire during clashes between Palestinians and IDF in Jenin, May 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

"All of a sudden, they opened fire at us," he told reporters, referring to the IDF. "They killed her in cold blood. One bullet hit me, the second hit Shireen."

Israel’s defenders on social media were quick to post a homemade video purporting to show Palestinian gunmen in a firefight, with one Palestinian heard saying that they had struck an IDF soldier. They claimed this as proof that the Palestinians killed Abu Akleh.

In Jerusalem, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid offered the PA to conduct a joint autopsy to determine the cause of death, an offer that was apparently rejected out of hand. Israel’s defenders used that as further proof that the Palestinians had no interest in getting to the bottom of the incident, preferring to milk the tragedy for all it was worth.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas got into the act, saying that he held Israel “fully responsible" for Abu Akleh’s death. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded that Abbas was “making baseless accusations against Israel," adding: "According to the information we currently have, there's a considerable chance that Palestinian gunmen who were firing recklessly caused the journalist's saddening death."

In the few hours since Abu Akleh’s death, the accusations and counter-accusations have been ceaseless. That’s how it goes in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. There is no issue that can’t be used as ammunition against each other.

But this time, it would be best to take the advice of Israel’s former ambassador to South Africa, Arthur Lenk, who tweeted the following:

“I have no idea who killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last night. You don't either. Let's find a real, independent, quick investigation to avoid her tragic death becoming another source of conflict. And all commit to respecting findings.”

That would be the most appropriate memorial to a journalist who died doing her job.