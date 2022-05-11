The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu: Filber’s phone GPS shows he wasn't with ex-PM for key meeting

The prosecution maintains that Netanyahu and Filber met in late May and several times in June, so the exact date of Netanyahu’s order to assist with the alleged media bribery scheme is not critical.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 11, 2022 20:49

Updated: MAY 11, 2022 21:05
Leader of the Opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset summer session in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on May 9, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Leader of the Opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset summer session in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on May 9, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A mix of GPS cellphone location data as well as data from the Prime Minister’s Office security clearance records may demonstrate that a key prosecution witness could not have met with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time that the prosecution said a critical meeting took place.

The revelation may be the single most important victory to date by the defense in undermining aspects of the prosecution’s narrative in the public corruption trial.

According to GPS data presented by Netanyahu defense lawyer Boaz Ben Tzur in Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday, former top Netanyahu aide Shlomo Filber was at a family celebration and a business meeting at the time when the prosecution has argued he was having a key meeting with Netanyahu over the alleged media bribery scheme.

In addition, the defense presented documents from the PMO security clearance records indicating that Filber, who was then Communications Ministry director-general, did not visit the Prime Minister’s Office during the first week of June 2015.

In fact, according to these records, Filber’s first visit to the Prime Minister’s Office in the month of June 2015 was on June 15.

Netanyahu’s defense lawyers argued that this proves that the June 2015 meeting, in which Netanyahu gave Filber the order to assist with the Bezeq regulatory aspects of the Case 4000 Bezeq-Walla Affair, never happened.

When confronted with this new data, Filber back-pedaled saying that when he testified that the early June 2015 meeting did happen, he had assessed the date indirectly, based on an analysis of other meetings he had later in June, not on a direct memory of the date itself.

Even if, based on this evidence, the defense cannot prove that Netanyahu never gave Filber an instruction to assist with the media bribery scheme, proving that the meeting did not happen until June 15 could radically change how the court will view Filber’s other meetings.

The prosecution has said that all other meetings Filber had that June should be viewed in light of the orders Netanyahu had given his former top aide.

The prosecution maintains that Netanyahu and Filber met in late May and several times in June, so the exact date of Netanyahu’s order to assist with the alleged media bribery scheme is not critical. The judges can still accept Filber’s admission that he was given such an order.

In another key moment on Wednesday, Filber engaged with judges Rivkah Friedman Feldman and Moshe Bar Am over whether he has lied at different points in the case.

The judges confronted him over contradictions in versions of his key meeting with Netanyahu, which he gave to the Securities Exchange Commission investigators in 2017 and to police after he became a state’s witness in 2018.

Filber has insisted that he did not lie in either version. He simply remembered the meeting with Netanyahu differently based on the kinds of questions asked in 2017 and questions he was being asked in more detail in 2018.



Tags Israel Netanya Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

Putin apologizes to Bennett for Lavrov’s Hitler comments

RIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, last October.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by