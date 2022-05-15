An Israeli woman was detained by Israel Police on Sunday for threatening to commit a terror attack after being refused entry to a hospital in Acre.

The woman, a resident of the northern Israeli town of Shlomi, claimed she was carrying an explosive device and threatened to commit an attack on the Mazor psychiatric hospital after she was not allowed to enter the establishment.

Police officers quickly responded to the reports. However, upon arriving at the scene, the woman was found to have falsely claimed she was carrying an explosive device.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Shlomi resident was then taken to the Acre police station for interrogation.

עכוכיכר הפסנתר בכרם ב', שוטרים כיוונו נשקים לעבר רכב חשוד pic.twitter.com/xd9PTC4G8f — חדשות בזמן udi mizrahi (@udimiz) May 15, 2022

The woman's false threat comes amid a wave of terrorism in Israel during which 19 people, both Israelis and residents of Israel, were killed in several terrorist attacks committed across the country.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reiterated that the IDF will continue Operation Break the Wave targeting Palestinian terrorists.

Earlier, eight Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities were arrested by IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces which operated in the West Banks, primarily in Kalandiya, Jalazone, Beit Ummar and Jaba'.