Israeli gov't considers deporting families of terrorists

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett instructed the government to examine the option of demolishing the homes of Arab-Israeli terrorists and deporting families of terrorists to Gaza, as Israeli authorities continue to combat a wave of terrorism that has claimed 19 lives in about a month.

During a meeting of the security cabinet on Sunday, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar recommended demolishing the homes of Arab-Israeli terrorists and deporting the families of terrorists from the West Bank to the Gaza Strip as methods to combat the recent wave of terrorism, according to Army Radio.

The two options are complicated legally and the members of security establishment have expressed opposition to Sa'ar's recommendation. Sa'ar claimed that the move is "necessary" due to the current situation, according to Army Radio.

Bennett added to the security cabinet that further options to handle the wave of terrorism need to be considered as well.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman told Army Radio on Monday that there was "no doubt" that his party supports deporting Palestinians and demolishing homes within the Green Line. "In our eyes, they need to be deported. I still remember when we deported people to Lebanon. I don't know if it's realistic. There needs to also be a vision. Not everything is legislation."

Bills to deport the families of Palestinian terrorists have been considered multiple times in recent years, but have not been approved. One bill on the matter that was proposed by the Bayit Yehudi party (at the time headed by Bennett) in 2018 passed a preliminary reading, but failed to progress further as elections were called shortly after. Former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit expressed opposition to attempts to pass such bills and warned that they harmed civilians who were not shown to pose a security risk.

A bill on the matter proposed by the Likud Party in December fell in the Knesset, with Yamina and New Hope opposing the bill.

In 1992, over 400 Palestinians were deported to South Lebanon for at least a year after several members of Israel's security forces were killed by Palestinians.