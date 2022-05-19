The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Biden trip to Israel in jeopardy as Bennett gov’t nears collapse

It is highly unlikly US President Joe Biden will proceed with his planned visit if the Knesset dissolves and Israel heads to its fifth elections.

By YAAKOV KATZ
Published: MAY 19, 2022 19:37
US Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he delivers a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)
US Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he delivers a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)

Will President Joe Biden go ahead with his planned visit to Israel at the end of June?

This question was on the mind of senior diplomatic officials in Israel on Thursday after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition was dealt a serious blow with the defection of Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi to the opposition.

In a letter to Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Zoabi wrote that she no longer saw herself as part of the coalition. She also announced that she would not accept her appointment as Israel's next consul general in Shanghai.

There is little doubt within the Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office that if the Knesset is dissolved in the coming weeks and Israel heads to a fifth election — Likud plans to bring a bill to dissolve the Knesset to a vote on Wednesday — Biden will not come.

The president had planned to visit Israel — for the first time since taking up the office — at the end of June and as he traveled to Europe for a meeting of the G7. Presidents have stayed away from Israel in the past when the country was in an election period.

MK GHAIDA RINAWIE ZOABI attends a Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs meeting, in the Knesset in June (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK GHAIDA RINAWIE ZOABI attends a Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs meeting, in the Knesset in June (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Biden’s visit was already stirring controversy in Israel. Earlier this month, The Jerusalem Post revealed that the president plans to visit the Al Makassed Hospital on the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem.

The visit to east Jerusalem is seen as highly problematic within the government for two reasons: First, there is the ongoing violence and tension in Jerusalem that the government is working to quell and fears that a Biden visit could escalate; and secondly, because the president plans to visit east Jerusalem without any Israeli officials.

This is being viewed as a deliberate step not to recognize Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem and to — at least partially — roll back former US president Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

US President Joe Biden is considering a visit to Al Makassed Hospital. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) US President Joe Biden is considering a visit to Al Makassed Hospital. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

It is also being viewed in Israel as an attempt by Biden to deliver a win to the Palestinians after he backtracked on the opening of a consulate that would work with the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli capital.

Senior diplomatic officials have held talks in recent days with their American counterparts in an attempt to work out a compromise regarding the visit to east Jerusalem.



