Chance of light rain, thunderstorms in Israel's North - IMS

Overall, temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day to be slightly below the seasonal norm, with temperatures in Jerusalem set to range between 15 and 21 degrees Celcius on average.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2022 08:02
Winter in Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Winter in Israel.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Light rain showers and even isolated thunderstorms could happen in parts of Israel's North Sunday night, according to the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS).

The skies are also set to be partly cloudy, though they will get cloudier as the night rolls in — particularly in the North.

Rain in the spring in Israel is a rare occurrence but it does happen.

This overall trend in the weather is set to continue into Monday, with no significant change in temperatures and in partly cloudy skies. According to the IMS, there will still be a chance of rain in the North in the morning as well.

A woman walks in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS)A woman walks in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS)

But things will clear up by Tuesday, with temperatures set to rise inland and in the mountains. 

That trend will continue throughout the week, with average temperatures slightly rising. By Saturday, temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 32 degrees Celcius.



