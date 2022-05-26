The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Map of Jewish heritage sites in Ukraine presented to Russian ambassador

The map was created following a special field survey conducted recently in light of the continuing fighting. The survey examined the conditions of the Jewish heritage sites in Ukraine.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 26, 2022 11:21
War crime prosecutor's team member speaks on the phone next to buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 7, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)
War crime prosecutor's team member speaks on the phone next to buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 7, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

The locations of Jewish heritage sites in Ukraine were passed on to Anatoly Viktorov, Russia's Ambassador to Israel by Yaakov Hagoel, the chairman of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) on Wednesday. 

In light of the great risk of damage to national Jewish heritage sites in Ukraine, Hagoel shared a map of the Jewish heritage sites in Ukraine with the Russian ambassador in order to avoid as much accidental damage to the sites as possible.

Ukraine is home to some of the most important and sensitive heritage sites for the Jewish people.

WZO chairman Yaakov Hagoel

The map was created following a special field survey conducted recently by the WZO in light of the continuing fighting. The survey examined the conditions of the Jewish heritage sites in Ukraine.

There are many sites of unique national importance that constitute memorial sites and the heritage of the Jewish people. Among them are memorial sites and monuments to Holocaust victims, like the ones in Babyn Yar, Lviv and Donetsk, Jewish cemeteries, synagogues, and tombs of significant Jewish figures. 

The field inspection showed that a number of sites have already been damaged and many are at risk of unintentional damage due to the fighting. At the end of the meeting, Viktorov said that he would forward the report to Moscow immediately.

The ambassador of Russia to Israel Anatoly Viktorov speaks at a news conference at the Russian Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 3, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) The ambassador of Russia to Israel Anatoly Viktorov speaks at a news conference at the Russian Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 3, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

"Preserving human life is our top priority, which is why we are conducting an unprecedented operation to rescue Jews from the war zones and even bring them to Israel," said Hagoel.

"As a national organization of the Jewish people working for its continued existence and heritage, we must do everything in our power to preserve these sites for future generations, especially in light of the risks created in the area due to the ongoing fighting," he added. 



Tags Jewish Agency Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Jews in Ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
2

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

IRGC officer who planned attacks against Jews, Israelis worldwide killed in Tehran

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by