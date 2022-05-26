Security forces on alert ahead of Flag Day

Israeli security forces are on high alert ahead of the controversial Flag March, with additional mobile shelters deployed to cities in the south and an increase in police presence in Jerusalem and other mixed Jewish-Arab cities.

While the military is still unsure if the Flag March on Jerusalem Day will pass quietly on Sunday, the IDF has deployed additional mobile bomb shelters, including in the college town of Sderot, in case terror groups from the Gaza Strip fire rockets towards the south.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Wednesday ordered a high alert in Jerusalem and ordered that over 3,000 police officers be deployed to Jerusalem and hundreds more to mixed cities.

The decision, taken in conjunction with the Shin Bet (Israel security agency), comes as both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have threatened to launch rockets should the march take place.

The US Embassy in Israel also issued an alert to citizens and embassy employees, warning them to refrain from entering Jerusalem’s Old City at any time on Sunday, when the march is set to take place, and on Friday when there is a higher turnout for prayer on the Temple Mount.

A SCENE FROM the annual Jerusalem Day Flag March outside Damascus Gate in the Old City, last year. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

“Due to ongoing tensions and potential security issues in the Old City of Jerusalem, the following restrictions on US government employees and their families remain in effect until Monday, May 30,” the alert said. “Damascus Gate will continue to remain off limits after May 29 until further notice.”

The embassy also warned citizens to treat every alert of an incoming rocket as real and to seek shelter immediately.

Last week Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that the group “will confront [Israel] with all of our capabilities” and that the Palestinian people “would not accept the passage of such Talmudic Jewish nonsense.”

“We will confront [Israel] with all of our capabilities.” Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

“Our decision is clear and unhesitating… We will resist with all our capabilities and we will not allow the violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque or thuggery in the streets of Jerusalem,” he said during a conference in Gaza marking one year since the 11-day conflict.

Operation Guardian of the Walls

On Wednesday Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said that the route would include marchers going through Damascus Gate and the Old City’s Muslim Quarter, as they head to the Western Wall.

According to a statement released at the time, Bar-Lev said that he accepted the recommendation of Shabtai that the route will be “as it has been customary for most years in the past.”

According to Ynet News, defense officials advised Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to stick to the planned route as any last-minute change would be seen as a sign of weakness on Israel’s part.

Ahead of the fighting last year, Israeli security forces increased their alert level and sent more than two and a half extra reinforcement battalions. The IDF also placed Iron Dome batteries in central Israel.

Hamas later fired seven missiles toward Jerusalem during the march, sending thousands to shelters.

The IDF later retaliated and over the course of 11 days more than 4,000 rockets and mortars were fired at Israel, killing 12 civilians and one soldier. Israeli strikes against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad killed at least 243 Palestinians.