Ron Beck from Haifa wins gold at Special Olympics European Championships

Ron Beck, 15, from Haifa, won a gold medal at the European Championships of the Special Olympics triathlon in Slovakia last week.

Beck, a student at Ahuza Branch Hebrew School, was the youngest participant in the triathlon.

Beck, who was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, finished first overall in the sprint.

Ron Beck wins the gold medal in the sprint at the European Championships of the Special Olympics triathlon. (credit: SO SLOVAKIA)

He has been active in swimming capoeira and sports since he was 11 when he played in Maccabi Haifa's children's league. He trains 6 days per week and often 2-3 times per day.

"Congratulations to Ron on an amazing and admirable achievement," Haifa Municipality Sports Authority director Nir Shaul said. "Beyond his high physical abilities, Ron has also shown along the way a lot of self-discipline, mental resilience and motivation to meet any challenge. I wish him success in next year's Olympic Games in Berlin."