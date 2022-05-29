The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Fire rages near Israeli settler outpost, Palestinian flag found at scene

The Palestinian flag was found by Yizhar's volunteer firefighter unit who came to help fight the blaze, which had reached around 150 meters from the homes of residents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 29, 2022 10:56

Updated: MAY 29, 2022 10:57
A Palestinian flag is found at the scene of a fire near the Israeli settler outpost of Kumi Ori in the West Bank, on May 29, 2022. (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
A Palestinian flag is found at the scene of a fire near the Israeli settler outpost of Kumi Ori in the West Bank, on May 29, 2022.
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

Firefighters are currently battling a fire near the illegal West Bank outpost Kumi Ori near the Yizhar settlement, where a Palestinian flag was found a the scene.

The Palestinian flag was found by Yizhar's volunteer firefighter unit who came to help fight the blaze, which had reached around 150 meters from the homes of residents.

The fire will be investigated later in the day.

A fire is seen in the Israeli settler outpost of Kumi Ori in the West Bank, on May 29, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE) A fire is seen in the Israeli settler outpost of Kumi Ori in the West Bank, on May 29, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

Fires overnight

This follows multiple fires that broke out throughout the West Bank, including near Mount Kabir in Elon Moreh and near the illegal settlement outpost of Givat Ronen near Har Bracha.

These fires will also be investigated later today.

This is a developing story.



Tags Outposts Settlements West Bank fire Palestinian firefighter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by