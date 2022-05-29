Fire rages near Israeli settler outpost, Palestinian flag found at scene

Firefighters are currently battling a fire near the illegal West Bank outpost Kumi Ori near the Yizhar settlement, where a Palestinian flag was found a the scene.

The Palestinian flag was found by Yizhar's volunteer firefighter unit who came to help fight the blaze, which had reached around 150 meters from the homes of residents.

The fire will be investigated later in the day.

A fire is seen in the Israeli settler outpost of Kumi Ori in the West Bank, on May 29, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

Fires overnight

This follows multiple fires that broke out throughout the West Bank, including near Mount Kabir in Elon Moreh and near the illegal settlement outpost of Givat Ronen near Har Bracha.

These fires will also be investigated later today.

This is a developing story.