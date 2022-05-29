The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF, Cyprus kick off joint military exercise

Part of Chariots of Fire, troops from IAF, Navy and elite commando units will simulate war deep inside Lebanon.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 29, 2022 12:01
IDF soldiers take part in the month-long Chariots of Fire drill. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers take part in the month-long Chariots of Fire drill.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hundreds of IDF troops from elite commando units will be heading to Cyprus this week for a joint drill simulating war deep inside Lebanon against Hezbollah.

The exercise in Cyprus, called Agapinor-2022, is part of the IDF’s month-long Chariot of Fire drill which aims to improve the military’s capabilities in an intense, multi-front and prolonged war on all its borders. The drill, beginning on Sunday, will last until June 2nd.

Forces from the Cypriot National Guard will join the IDF troops as well as several Israel Air Force platforms and Israeli naval units that will also take part in the exercise in Cyprus which will last until June 2.

The commando forces are expected to train on high-altitude terrain as well as in urban and open areas on the island which will act as Hezbollah territory in Lebanon.

While the two countries have carried out several drills in recent years, according to local Cypriot news website Philenews, the exercise is the largest joint military exercise with Israel.

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz attend a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on May 23, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz attend a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on May 23, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ahead of the drill that he is expected to visit later in the week, Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his counterpart Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides on Sunday.

The two men “discussed its relevance to our operational readiness,” Gantz wrote on Twitter, adding that he “emphasized the strategic bond between our countries, which contributes to regional stability.”

Cyprus said that the drill “highlights the excellent relations between the two countries in recent years in the field of defense and security.”

“[The drill] highlights the excellent relations between the two countries in recent years in the field of defense and security.”

Cyprus

Shared interests

Israel and Cyprus and neighboring Greece are close allies and share a number of strategic interests. While all have shared economic interests, such as the ambitious project to build an undersea gas pipeline from Israel to Cyprus to Crete to mainland Greece, the three countries also hope to keep the Russian-Iranian-Hezbollah axis from growing.  

In light of new rapprochement between Israel and Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reportedly sought an explanation for the drill during his recent visit to Israel. According to Kan Public Broadcaster, Jerusalem informed Ankara that the massive training exercise in Cyprus was related solely to military training.

Turkish troops invaded and occupied the northern part of the island of Cyprus in 1974 and tensions between Larnaca and Ankara remain tense. 

In March Cypriot military chief, Lt.-Gen. Demokritos Zervakis, visited Israel for the first time and met with senior IDF officials, including Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, and held “strategic-operational meetings” that focused on “opportunities to expand cooperation between the two militaries,” the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said at the time.

Thousands of soldiers and reservists are taking part in the drill dubbed “Chariots of Fire,” which will see all commands including the Air Force and Navy, and regular and reserve forces taking part.

The goal of the three-week-long drill is to improve the readiness of the entire military and examine the ability of troops to carry out a powerful and prolonged campaign against enemy forces on various fronts simultaneously. According to the IDF, the drill is unique and unprecedented in scope and will enable the army to maintain a high level of readiness in an ever-changing region

During the drill, the Air Force will also drill on striking targets far from Israel’s borders while troops continue to contend with a multi-front war on its borders. 



Tags Hezbollah IDF cyprus Drill
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by