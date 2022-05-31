The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Minister Gideon Sa'ar warns coalition may not last over bill

The bill, which has been passed annually for 55 years, was postponed by a week, because Ra'am (United Arab List), Meretz and opposition MKs said they would vote against it.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 31, 2022 16:24
Minister of Justice Gideon Saar speaks at a swearing in ceremony for newly appointed judges at the President's residence in Jerusalem, on March 6, 2022. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Minister of Justice Gideon Saar speaks at a swearing in ceremony for newly appointed judges at the President's residence in Jerusalem, on March 6, 2022.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's governing coalition may not be able to endure if it cannot pass a bill that would extend emergency regulations for Judea and Samaria, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) warned in an interview with KAN on Tuesday morning.

The bill, which has been passed annually for 55 years, was postponed by a week, because Ra'am (United Arab List), Meretz and opposition MKs said they would vote against it. If the regulations are not extended by the end of June, the civil administration will expire and civilians caught speeding over the Green Line would have to be tried by military courts.

"The game being played by the opposition is not only unprecedented but dangerous," Sa'ar said. "The government has an obligation to pass routine legal arrangements like this bill. I made that clear to the heads of the parties. A coalition MK who opposes the bill is saying 'I don't want this government to continue.'"

Ra'am faction chairman Waleed Taha responded on Twitter by daring Sa'ar, saying he is ready for such a challenge. 

One possibility being negotiated is that in return for Ra'am's support in passing the bill, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked will approve appointments of 35 new imams. 

Bereaved brothers and sisters bill

Another bill that has raised controversy would set in law the designation of bereaved brothers and sisters. The opposition, led by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, announced on Monday that it would no longer support coalition bills. 

But a Likud spokesman said Tuesday that because this bill is a private member bill initiated by New Hope MK Michal Shir and not an official government bill, opposition MKs are free to vote for it, including Netanyahu, who is a bereaved brother himself.

Meanwhile, rebel coalition MK Michael Biton of Blue and White used strong language in criticizing Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli's public transportation reform plan on Tuesday at a meeting of his Knesset Economics Committee.

"The Transportation Ministry is stealing money from the periphery to give to the rich," Biton said. "They are displaying wickedness, not justice."

The Transportation Ministry is stealing money from the periphery to give to the rich

MK Michael Biton

Michaeli said on Monday that the plan makes each kilometer of public transportation cost the same and fixes inequality caused by crooked deals made by her predecessors.



Tags Israel Naftali Bennett government gideon sa'ar judea and samaria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
4

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.
5

Is a Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

NETANYAHU MAKES a statement at the Likud faction meeting this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by