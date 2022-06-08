The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli judges accused of dragging out cases in annual complaint report

The 2021 report covers the COVID-19 era, which officials have described as an unprecedented challenge for Israel's judicial branch.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 17:08
Supreme Court Chief of Justice Ester Hayut with Supreme Court judge George Karra and Supreme court justices at a ceremony held for outgoign Supreme Court judge George Karra, at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on May 29, 2022.
Supreme Court Chief of Justice Ester Hayut with Supreme Court judge George Karra and Supreme court justices at a ceremony held for outgoign Supreme Court judge George Karra, at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on May 29, 2022.
Out of the eight percent of complaints against judges in 2021 that Ombudsman for Judicial Complaints Uri Shoham found to be valid, 28% related to dragging out proceedings, a significant spike compared to past years, an annual report said Wednesday.

The review took place against the backdrop of the public corruption trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several controversial High Court of Justice rulings that have put the judiciary in right-wing politicians’ crosshairs far more than even in calmer times.

Since the report is about the year 2021, it also occurred within the coronavirus era, which officials have described as an unprecedented challenge for the judicial branch, which was closed or had reduced operations for significant periods.

In 2019, the Ombudsman found that only 20% of the complaints against judges found to be valid were categorized as relating to dragging out proceedings.

Shoham, a former High Court justice, said he specifically flagged the issue for the judicial branch to pay special attention to.  

Besides that statistic, the report showed a slightly reduced total number of complaints compared to 2019 and improvement in some categories.

In 2019, there were 965 complaints whereas there were only 926 complaints in 2020 and 903 in 2021 – though this number was still higher than numbers earlier in the decade.

What caused the complaint spike?

It was unclear whether trends regarding total volume of complaints were impacted the most by easier access to file complaints generally, better or worse judicial conduct or unique attributes to the coronavirus-dominated year.

According to the report, the office completed full substantive evaluations and decisions of 554 complaints in 2021, making up 60% of the total decisions made – mirroring the 548 complaints decided in 2020 which also made up 60% of the total decisions made.

Other decisions could have been made with only a preliminary review of the facts being necessary.

18% of the complaints, or 98 complaints, were found either to be completely valid or to require a minor level negative citation of a judge’s conduct, even if the broader substance of the complaint was rejected – compared to 20% of the complaints, or 108 complaints in 2020.

Though the 28% of complaints found to be valid, related to the dragging out of judicial hearings was much higher than in 2020, it was still much lower than the 38% number in 2019.

The other categories of complaints found to be valid showed only minor changes.

Despite the corona challenge, the report stated that the Ombudsman’s office succeeded in reducing the amount of time it had taken to address and decide complaints from an average of 54 days in 2020, 59 days in 2019 and 83 days in 2018, to only 45 days in 2021.

The report flagged a noticeable rise in complaints against family court judges from 130 in 2018 to 184 in 2019 to 193 in 2020 to 210 in 2021.

A statement said that this issue was highlighted by the judicial branch in order to give it special attention.



Tags Israel high court of justice justice ministry judges
