Coronavirus in Israel: Cases begin to rise again 4,500 test positive

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold a meeting with Health Ministry officials to discuss the rising number of cases.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 11:38

Updated: JUNE 8, 2022 12:18
Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on January 05, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on January 05, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

4,585 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Israel on Tuesday, according to a Wednesday update from the Health Ministry with tests at a 20.38% positivity rate. 

Of them, 89 are in serious condition and another 21 are in critical condition.

The death toll in Israel stands at 10,867.

A fifth vaccine is reportedly being considered as Israel's epidemic team will convene to discuss the matter. The day before, approximately 3,731 tested positive for the virus, the highest amount of cases in a day in Israel in over a month and a half.

COVID-19: People living in the shadow of the coronavirus (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) COVID-19: People living in the shadow of the coronavirus (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz also tested positive, and urged the general public to "use discretion and wear a mask when necessary.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.



