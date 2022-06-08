The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium

'One of the greatest threats to the Jewish people is the disunity between Israel and the diaspora'

Koret Center for Jewish Civilization, based at Tel Aviv University, will build greater understanding between Israeli Jews and American Jews

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JUNE 8, 2022 23:43
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
Koret center (photo credit: TAU)
Koret center
(photo credit: TAU)

JOIN THE LIVE INTERVIEW

Thursday, June 9, 17:00 Israel time

In a one-on-one interview with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com, Dr. Anita Friedman, president of the San Francisco-based Koret Foundation, reports that a sense of disunity and disengagement imperils the worldwide Jewish community. The solution, she suggests, lies in creating a platform for dialogue and speaking to each other.

 To that end, the Koret Foundation, based in San Francisco, has announced a $10 million grant to establish the Koret Center for Jewish Civilization in conjunction with Tel Aviv University and ANU, the Museum of the Jewish People. The Center will employ an educational and multi-disciplinary approach to the challenges of contemporary Jewish thought, social engagement and identity and build dialogue and understanding between Jewish Israelis and those in the Diaspora through an innovative approach to teaching about Judaism as an international community.

 “The idea,” says Friedman, “is to try to stitch us all together in a new way, to bring together one of the largest Jewish philanthropies in the world – which is the Koret Foundation – and one of the flagship Jewish institutions of the state of Israel – Tel Aviv University – along with the Government of Israel, and many other organizations in one common cause. Most people agree that this is a real challenge that needs to be taken seriously.”

Ultimately, says Friedman, the Koret Center for Jewish Civilization will create a dialogue where different groups can develop personal relationships and understand one another. “Our hope,” she says optimistically, “is that it will change the course of Jewish history.”



Tags tel aviv university jewish university Artificial intelligence civilization
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by