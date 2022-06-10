The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Google searches ‘predict’ large increase of international students coming to Israel

Google searches for terms such as “Studying in Israel” saw a tremendous 7900% increase in Google searches since January 2022.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 10, 2022 06:21
Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. (photo credit: YORAM ASCHHEIM/THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY OF JERUSALEM)
Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YORAM ASCHHEIM/THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY OF JERUSALEM)

Web search terms related to studying abroad in Israel have seen a massive increase in search volumes – indicating that as the world moves to the endemic stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, the interest to study in Israel is on the rise again.

According to data compiled by higher education research platform Erudera.com found that terms such as “Studying in Israel,” for instance, experienced a tremendous 7900% increase in Google searches since January 2022. 

The phrase “International students Israel” experienced a 6100% increase in Google searches over the same period, whereas “Higher education in Israel” was searched 9100% more frequently.

“Israel has a high-tech ordering and management system, and is one of the most innovative countries in the world, known also as the ‘Start-up Nation,’ it has the highest number of startups per capita worldwide, which makes Israel the perfect country for students with an entrepreneurial spirit!” Gent Ukehajdaraj, an education expert at Erudera, commented.

Member sof the European Student Union during their visit to Israel. (credit: SHLOMI MIZRAHI)Member sof the European Student Union during their visit to Israel. (credit: SHLOMI MIZRAHI)

With a total of 32 public and 28 private higher education institutes, Israel counted 9,852 international students in its higher education institutions in 2021. A majority of foreign exchange students in Israel come from the United States (2,278), though in recent years many have arrived from countries such as China (679), France (460), Germany (427), India (392), Canada (238), Italy (219), Russia (211) and South Korea (183), per Erudera.com.

“Israel has several universities ranked among the highest in the world, excellent colleges, and research institutes, it guarantees to offer a high-quality academic experience to international students,” Ukehajdaraj declared.



