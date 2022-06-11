The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Defense Ministry orders hundreds of combat vehicles from IAI

As part of the contract, worth over NIS 100 million, IAI, in collaboration with Ido Cohen and The Armored Group (TAG), plans to manufacture Z-MAG and ZD combat vehicles.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 11, 2022 05:54
Z-MAG all-terrain vehicle. (photo credit: IAI)
Z-MAG all-terrain vehicle.
(photo credit: IAI)

Deputy Director-General and the Directorate Head of Production and Procurement (DOPP) at the Defense Ministry Avi Dadon on Wednesday signed an order to produce hundreds of vehicles for the Israel Defense Forces.

As part of the contract, worth over NIS 100 million, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), in collaboration with Ido Cohen and The Armored Group (TAG), plans to manufacture Z-MAG and ZD combat vehicles for IDF special forces.

The vehicles

The new vehicles are capable of driving on any terrain and can carry 1.5 to 2.5 tons of supplies and troops. The vehicles use commercially-available materials to ensure the operation is both inexpensive and reliable.

Vehicle designed to carry equipment to ease the load of combat soldiers (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Vehicle designed to carry equipment to ease the load of combat soldiers (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"This agreement will enhance the export potential for these unique tools and technologies."

Avi Dadon, Deputy Director-General and head of the Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) at the Ministry of Defense

The vehicles will be built at the IAI Land Division production line in Beersheba, part of the company's "Elta" Division, which also develops airborne radars, ISR systems for special mission aircraft, communications systems and EW systems.

"The commando combat vehicle project being launched today is the best possible reflection of the Ministry of Defense's work," Dadon said. "This is a significant procurement deal for strengthening the IDF Special Units’ force build-up, that we were able to place in the IAI’s Beersheba Land Division production line. This agreement will enhance the export potential for these unique tools and technologies."



