18 buses burned at Central Bus Station in Safed - watch

Around 18 buses caught fire at the Central Bus Station in the city of Safed in the Northern District of Israel early Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and worked to extinguish the flames and protect additional buses parked in the compound.

City residents reported that loud explosions were heard while others woke up in fear that it was a missile attack, according to Walla. The circumstances surrounding the fire are still under investigation, but the Safed municipality said that it was a criminal incident.

No one was reportedly injured at the scene.

Other incidences the same night

Also taking place during the same night, a 50-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Rishon LeZion, where another two people were injured and evacuated to a nearby hospital. MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene were forced to confirm the man's death.

"This is a very serious car accident," said MDA paramedic Shlomo Levy. "There was a lot of commotion at the scene."

This is a developing story.