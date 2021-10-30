The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rishon LeZion City Councilman: ‘Ban gay teachers, lecturers’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 30, 2021 06:14
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rishon LeZion City Councilman and Shas party chairman for the region, Rabbi Aryeh Cohen, penned a letter to Rishon LeZion Mayor Raz Kinstlich where he implored the Rishon LeZion local municipality to ban homosexual teachers from teaching or lecturing in the city last Wednesday.
Cohen, from the Haredi religious Shas party, began his letter with complaints about students who were lectured about the concept of same-sex couples joint parenting, exclaiming “I will not give you permission and possibility that you will turn our city into Sodom and Gomorrah.”
Mayor Raz Kinstlich had a sharp response for Rabbi Cohen, saying “We are shocked that there are those who choose to spread such blatant free hatred– even more so in 2021. Rishon LeZion is a pluralistic city that respects and contains all its residents. We will continue to support all communities - secular, religious and LGBT - and our schools will continue to teach Bible lessons alongside lessons on gender and acceptance of the other. This proposal is intended to provoke provocations and divide solely for political purposes.”
IGY (Israeli Gay Youth) published Rabbi Cohen’s letter online, which has been met with condemnation and disapproval. Social Equality and Pensions Minister Meirav Cohen said "In the last budget, the Ministry of Social Equality increased sixfold the amount allocated to strengthening and promoting LGBT communities throughout the country, to about NIS 90 million for the next 3 years, so that every young man and woman from the LGBT community will know that they have an equal place in society.”
Rabbi Aryeh Cohen is the chairman of the Shas party’s Rishon LeZion faction. Shas is the primary Sephardic Haredi-religious party in Israel. Shas was founded in 1984 under the leadership of former Israeli Sephardi chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, who remained the party’s spiritual leader until his death.
Head of the IDF's Homefront Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin and Mayor of Rishon Letzion Raz Kinstlich (credit: ODED KARNI)Head of the IDF's Homefront Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin and Mayor of Rishon Letzion Raz Kinstlich (credit: ODED KARNI)
Mayor Raz Kinstlich of the Green Party, 42, has been the Mayor of Rishon LeZion since 2018. 
Rabbi Cohen and Mayor Kinstlich have traded barbs before, as Kinstlich revoked his powers as Deputy Mayor earlier this year over allegations about misconduct at his ultra-Orthodox kindergarten. Cohen published a letter after his position was revoked, clamoring that “(Mayor) Raz is leading mass desecration of Sabbath in the city, including public transportation on the Sabbath, insane support for LGBT people and more.”


