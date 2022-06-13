The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Reform, Conservative Jews slam gov’t after meeting

“At this point, warm words cannot stand alone without action," said the director-general of the Masorti Movement.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 22:51
Women of the Wall praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, August 9, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Women of the Wall praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, August 9, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Heads of the Reform and Conservative movements, together with Women of the Wall, met on Monday with Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo at the Prime Minister’s Office.

On the agenda: an update meeting that was set to take place every few months on the issue of the Western Wall compromise – almost exactly five years after it was canceled.

The movements all sent out press releases criticizing the government since the meeting had no bottom line, according to those who participated in it.

“We came out of the meeting with mixed feelings,” said Director-General of the Masorti Movement Rakefet Ginsberg. “At this point, warm words cannot stand alone without action.”

She said that “opponents of the outline’s ridiculous attempt to present the Western Wall as only a place for Conservative or Reform Israelis - won’t succeed.”

An American family celebrates a bar mitzvah at Robinson's Arch, where egalitarian prayers take place at the Western Wall. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) An American family celebrates a bar mitzvah at Robinson's Arch, where egalitarian prayers take place at the Western Wall. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

She added that “a respectable part of the people of Israel choose to pray [with] the entire family together, as hundreds of worshipers visit there daily and tens of bar and bat mitzvah ceremonies that took place this morning at [the egalitarian prayer section at] the Kotel.” She continued by saying that “The ‘Government of Change,’” as its heads have called it, “intended to represent the mainstream of Israeli society, which believes in living and letting live. In practice, the government is once again succumbing to extreme voices out of imaginary fear, instead of proudly bearing the values on which this government is supposed to be based. “

The Reform Movement and the Women of the Wall (WoW) said in a press release that “for the past four years, there has been no access to the Western Wall stones for worshipers (in the egalitarian section). At the same time, ultra-Orthodox groups have been praying there with separation between men and women and bullying people who want to pray without separation.  During all this time, the severe violence against WoW during Rosh Chodesh prayers continues.” The two organizations stated that “we call on the Government of Israel to implement the outline of the Western Wall, as part of which an egalitarian, broad and respectful prayer space will be established - without further delay.”

Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Dr. Yizhar Hess and former Director-General of the Masorti Movement: “The meeting with the Secretary of State was pleasant but very frustrating. “Not only did we step forward, but we retreated. A big disappointment.”

Heads of the liberal streams have been very careful as to criticizing the current Israeli government since it was clear to them that this government would actually pass the Kotel Compromise. Sources in the movements have said on Monday that “we have to re-access our attitude towards this government with regards to the Kotel,” and that “we’ve been quiet and polite till now, but we won’t be silent anymore.”



Tags Western Wall reform conservative judaism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
3

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

Moscow chief rabbi fled Russia after refusal to support Ukraine war

Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by