IDF, Shin-Bet and Police forces arrest 12 in West Bank overnight

IDF, Shin-Bet and Border Police operated in a number of areas throughout the Judea and Samaria Division to arrest 12 wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity on Tuesday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The forces operated in the cities of Bethlehem and Nablus, as well as in the villages of Hamza, El Bira, Issa, Dura, Zurif and Tekoa.

Two were arrested in the city of Ramallah and in the town of El Bira in the Benjamin Territorial Brigade area, and five were arrested in the villages of Romana and Pharaoh in the Menashe Territorial Brigade area. An M-16, ammunition and various weapon parts were confiscated there as well.

In addition, as part of the forces' activity in the city of Hebron in the area of ​​the Judea Regional Brigade, a gun was confiscated.

In collaboration with Israel's Counterterrorism Unit (Yamam), two suspects were arrested in Nablus. During the operation, they came under fire and responded in kind.

The suspects and the weapons found were transferred for further investigation by security forces.