Can we predict and prevent medical emergencies at home?

The Jerusalem Post has partnered with ExitValley, a digital platform that enables anyone to invest in Israel’s startup ecosystem and share in its success. In this article, we are pleased to introduce SenterCare, an Israeli company that enables older adults to age safely in their homes using AI monitoring technology.

SenterCare has developed a smart home monitoring system that can predict and prevent medical emergencies by analyzing behavioral trends and personal medical histories, enabling older adults to age safely in their homes.

SenterCare's advanced AI-based sensory technology continuously analyzes the behavioral patterns of elderly people in their homes, and alerts to irregularities that may indicate distress. SenterCare’s smart technology recognizes and analyzes the signs leading up to an acute health condition or potential fall, thus providing a warning in time to prevent it, as opposed to other sensors and monitoring systems, which inform only after an event has already occurred (such as falling).

Sentercare at home (Credit: SenterCare)

“The world’s population is aging, especially in the Western world,” says Ronny Sthoeger, CEO of SenterCare. "By 2040, 20 percent of the population in the United States will be age 65 and over. In Japan, today, the number is already 28 percent. We see this phenomenon all over the world. In addition, there is a shortage of medical manpower. These facts were known before, but the corona pandemic has accelerated the processes, emphasizing that many people live alone, are not always easy to reach, and we do not have the ability to treat them continuously.”

SenterCare's unique system differentiates between different individuals in the same home, ‘studies’ the user, and is specifically tailored to a particular user – while recognizing that the norm for one individual is not necessarily the norm for another. Consequently, caregivers and family members can notice nuances and behavioral trends, allowing them to propose appropriate courses of action and care methods that can postpone or prevent severe health conditions, whether physical or mental. "Our system is based on sensors that have been adapted to the home space," Sthoeger says. “They know how to track behavior patterns accurately and give us an answer to the question of how the patient feels. When a person is suffering or does not feel well, it will be reflected in changes in their daily behavior. Our system can warn about this in real-time and actually prevent health deterioration or falling.”

The comprehensive system is valuable both as a standalone or as an integrative system, with the addition of third-party sensors, wearables, and medical monitoring devices, for a broader analysis of specific medical conditions.

SenterCare was founded as part of the Trendlines Group – one of the leading tech incubators in Israel, as well as a prominent investor in the company. Furthermore, the company is presently operating a pilot project in cooperation with Natali Healthcare and its clients. As a pioneer in Israel’s emergency healthcare services, Natali has partnered with SenterCare since its establishment, providing many years of experience in treating senior patients in their own homes while integrating advanced technologies. The pilot, which is expected to continue throughout this upcoming year, has shown promising results thus far and illustrates the need for and importance of such a monitoring system.

"They are very interested in innovation and want to give their patients the best and most advanced care,” says Sthoeger. “Their input is incredibly valuable and connecting with them was very natural and desirable, especially in light of their experience in the field. Our goal is to be a global company and provide our services to patients around the world."

At the head of SenterCare is a thoroughly experienced team with decades of experience in prominent companies worldwide, along with broad scientific, technological and management backgrounds. The company’s CEO, Ronny Sthoeger, is a software and tech development expert with international experience in companies such as Radvision, Adamind and AVAYA, and complex system development team management in the media field in Israel and around the world. The company’s algorithm engineer, Nathaniel Wagner, has many years of experience in algorithm development and specializes in machine learning and intelligent sensory solutions. He was previously an algorithm developer at Sigma-One, Nexus, IBM and Israel’s aerospace industry. The company’s board of directors includes Natali’s CEO and one of SenterCare’s founders, Nimrod Altman.

The company expects that the SenterCare system and the extensive database it has accumulated, will allow deeper analysis, preventative detection, selection of improved courses of action and the implementation of suitable monitoring and treatment plans – thus considerably increasing its value. Beyond the natural potential that lies within partnerships with healthcare companies, the company foresees productive usage of the technology among municipalities and governments, retirement homes, retail networks, disabled populations (those with physical and mental disabilities and substance abuse issues), and more. The system is also expected to be used as an integrative system. "Beyond the immediate implications for patients' health, we are also helping to reduce the country's health spending, and reduce the burden on the health care systems," she adds. "It connects to the issue of sustainability, and one of the significant indicators of a city’s resilience, according to the UN, is its ability to protect and care for the elderly population, which is considered the most vulnerable. Our system monitors their condition in private, without cameras or microphones, to make sure they can maintain their independence and self-esteem."

For more information visit: www.exitvalley.com